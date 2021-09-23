Game: Kell (1-3, 0-2) at South Cobb (1-4, 0-3), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Kell 43, South Cobb 13
All-time series: Kell leads 2-0
Prediction: Kell 27, South Cobb 21
There’s a good chance all eyes will be on South Cobb running back Jonathan Simmons on Friday.
It’s certain all the eyes from the Kell defense will be.
“I am just try to outdo the person I am going against,” Simmons said. “With us having a losing streak, I just want to do my part in making a difference and being there for my team.”
Simmons had a breakout game last Friday against Pope, rushing for a career-high 316 yards, which included touchdown runs of 82 and 79 yards. He currently leads the county in rushing with 640 yards and three touchdowns.
The 5-foot-8, 230-pound back is seen as a critical weapon for the Eagles’ offense and a threat to all opponents.
“When (Simmons) has the ball, you have to get a lot of hats to him because he runs through tackles,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said. “He reminds me of Jerome Bettis. Big tree trunks for legs, and he is hard to bring down once he gets going.”
South Cobb coach Thomas Hanson says that Simmons’s ability to produce on the field has thrust him into the leadership role, helping galvanize the team.
“What’s happened with Johnathan is, because he has been so successful on the field, the kids are starting to rally behind him,” Hanson said. “Which is giving him that leadership position on and off the field.”
Sloan was disappointed in the Eagles 17-7, loss to Kennesaw Mountain last Friday, but said his team took away positives that they are continuing to build on.
“Execution is an area we really need to improve on, but I was really proud of them in other areas,” Sloan said. “The progress we made on special teams was exponentially better. We were running the ball effectively. We played with emotion without being emotional. Being focused with high energy is something I want them to continue throughout the season.”
The Eagles will continue to play to their strengths of a rushing attack and being able to distribute the ball down the field. With key players returning from injury reserved this will allow them to function as one unit on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.
The Eagles were expected to spend a lot of practice time focusing on ball control and continuing to work on the running game to prepare to face the Longhorns.
“We’re getting ready to go into a bye week and we want to have positive energy carrying us into that week,” Hanson said. “If we clean up the mistakes, I feel like we’re going to be more successful. With cleaning up those mistakes were putting ourselves in a really good position towards the end of region play.”
