CUMBERLAND -- Kennesaw State quarterback Xavier Shepherd was named the ASUN Conference's Preseason Offensive Player of the Year during the conference's inaugural media day Friday.
Shepherd was one of four Kennesaw State players named to the all-conference team -- all on the offensive side.
“My freshman year to now, I feel like I’ve really grown tremendously,” Shepherd, a junior from Nashville, Tennessee, said at the Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta. “Mentally, I understand more. I understand what everybody’s job is, so I really feel like I can help guys understand the bigger picture of it.”
The 6-foot, 205-pound Shepherd was named the Big South Offensive Player of the Year last season after rushing for a Football Championship Subdivision-leading 23 touchdowns and breaking Kennesaw State’s single-season passing touchdown record with 15.
Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said that despite not needing to be a star quarterback to run the Owls’ offense, Shepherd has made the most of his opportunity.
“When he’s on his game, it’s consistent,” Bohannon said. “For us at quarterback, you don’t have to do anything spectacular. You’ve just got to run the offense and take care of the football. Don’t turn it over, go in the right direction and just go execute what we have. He did a really, really good job with that last year, and, hopefully, he’ll continue to build on that.”
On Kennesaw State’s helmets, the acronym “E.A.T.” is displayed above the facemask. Shepherd said that one of the reasons for his success is his embodiment of the acronym on and off the field.
“Effort, attitude and toughness,” he said. “I try to embody that throughout my life on the field (and) off the field. Trying to be a better person one day at a time and taking that extra step, regardless of what it is.”
Along with Shepherd, offensive linemen Zion Katina, Matt Olson and Terrell Paxton each picked up their first career preseason all-conference accolades.
“I couldn’t have done it without any of my teammates,” Shepherd said. “The offensive line, I really shout out to them. They helped me throughout the entire season.”
Katina and Paxton received all-Big South second-team honors last season.
Along with protecting Shepherd, who broke multiple Kennesaw State records in offensive production, the trio blocked for a rush attack that ranked third among FCS schools in rushing yards per game last season.
No member of the Kennesaw State defense were named to the preseason squad after the unit led the Big South last season.
Kennesaw State was picked to win the conference title in preseason coaches' poll, receiving four of six first-place votes. Central Arkansas and Austin Peay each received one first-place vote.
Kennesaw State earned 34 points in the poll, with Central Arkansas and Eastern Kentucky tied for second with 25. Jacksonville State, Austin Peay and North Alabama rounded out the polling.
