Xavier Shepherd and Gabriel Benyard earned Big South Conference honors for their standout performances in the 34-30 win over Gardner-Webb on Saturday.
Shepherd earned Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season. Benyard was named the Freshman of the Week.
Shepherd completed 12-of-14 passes for a career-high 209 yards and became the first quarterback in program history to throw for four touchdowns. The final one came on a 15-yard pass to Xavier Hill for the game-winning touchdown with 11 seconds left to play.
The sophomore also was named an honorable mention for the FCS National Performer of the Week.
Making the first start of his career, Benyard had an all-around game showing off his skills on offense and special teams.
He had five carries for 32 yards and caught three passes for 61, including a 30-yard touchdown to tie the game late in the third quarter. He also had two kick returns for 95 yards, including a 73-yarder in the third quarter. Benyard finished with a career-high 188 all-purpose yards.
The honors give KSU seven conference players of the week this season. Others include kicker Nathan Robertson, along with linebackers Evan Thompson and Garland Benyard.
Poll Position
After improving to 7-1 on the year, Kennesaw State moved up two spots to No. 8 in the American Football Coaches Association poll and remained No. 12 in the STATS Perform top 25.
Eighth is the highest ranking the Owls have been in either poll this season.
Sam Houston State continues to be the No. 1 team followed by North Dakota State, James Madison, Montana State and Eastern Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.