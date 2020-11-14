MARIETTA -- Darlington capped off its regular season with a 46-7 victory over Walker on Friday in Marietta.
The win assures the Tigers of the No. 3 seed from Region 7A-Private when they begin their state playoff journey in two weeks, while the Wolverines will have to beat Mount Paran Christian next week to advance to the postseason.
"I liked the way we came out," Tigers coach Tommy Atha said. "Got a stop and executed offensively. We eliminated a lot of mistakes tonight. I felt like we had a number of kids contribute. Just a great team effort."
Darlington (6-4, 2-2) got on the scoreboard first on a 3-yard touchdown run from quarterback Patrick Shelley. Shelley would finish 9 of14 for 102 yards with two touchdowns. He also ran for two scores.
"Shelley had a super game again," Atha said. "I was very pleased with the way we caught the football. That's big for us. We've got to be able to distribute the ball to a number of guys."
Running back Harrison Allen got in on the action with a 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Atha said Allen, with his 92-yard performance, went over 1,000 rushing yards for the season.
"That was a big feather in his cap," Atha said. "And ours."
Darlington led 19-0 after the first quarter, and had outgained Walker 154 yards to minus-2. At halftime the Tigers led 32-0.
Running back Luke McDurmon scored on a reverse from 23 yards on the first drive of the second half to extend the lead to 39-0.
Walker reached the end zone when running back Keon Smart broke free on a 51-yard touchdown run to avoid the shutout.
"Defensively, I thought we flew around," Atha said. "(Keon Smart) is as quick as anybody we've seen all year."
The Tigers finish 6-4 for the first time since 2017.
"We've played 10 weeks in a row and so it was big for us to get this win and catch our breath a little bit," Atha said. "We're certainly not going to take the week off; we're going to continue to work hard. We've just got to make sure we practice smart and take advantage of it."
