Seven local football players and coaches were honored Thursday by the Touchdown Club of Atlanta.
The club, in its annual awards banquet at the College Football Hall of Fame, named five Cobb County players to its statewide all-star team.
On offense, Marietta quarterback Harrison Bailey and tight end Arik Gilbert were selected.
The Blue Devil duo were two of the main offensive cogs of a team that went 13-2 and earned its first state championship in 52 years with a 17-9 victory over Lowndes. Bailey, a Tennessee signee, threw for 4,261 yards and 44 touchdowns against only nine interceptions. Many of those yards went to Gilbert, an LSU signee who caught 101 passes for 1,760 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Hillgrove lineman Myles Murphy joined two more Blue Devils -- lineman B.J. Ojulari and defensive back Rashad Torrence -- in earning all-star honors on defense.
Murphy, who has signed with Clemson, overcame early-season injuries to record 35 tackles and eight sacks. Ojulari, who will join Gilbert at LSU, finished with 124 tackles, including 40 for loss and 18 sacks, and Torrence, a Florida signee, had 118 tackles and an interception.
Marietta coach Richard Morgan and Harrison's Matt Dickmann each received the D.L. Claborn Coach of the Year award for winning their respective state championships. Dickmann's Hoyas beat Allatoona 20-7 to win the program's first state championship in Class AAAAAA.
Dalton running back Jahmyr Gibbs was named Mr. Georgia Football for the 2019 season. The Georgia Tech commit ran for 2,554 yards and 40 touchdowns in only 11 games.
The Little Peach Player of the Year awards, presented to the state's top underclassmen, went to Parkview junior running back Cody Brown, Rabun County sophomore Gunner Stockton and Blesed Trinity freshman Justice Haynes.
Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, a Clemson signee from St. John Bosco High School in California, was presented with the Bobby Dodd National Back of the Year Award. Darlington offensive lineman Tate Ratledge, a Georgia signee, was named the Bobby Dodd National Lineman/Linebacker of the Year.
Former Valdosta and Georgia quarterback Back Belue was presented with the inaugural TCA Lifetime Achievement Award. Belue helped lead the Bulldogs to the 1980 national championship.
Mark Lavasque was also honored with the George Gardner Officiating Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.