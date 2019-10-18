AUSTELL — Sequoyah forced two early turnovers and rode its ground game to a 35-16 win Friday at Clay Stadium.
Sequoyah (4-3, 3-2 Region 6AAAAAA) rolled to 289 rushing yards, 188 of which came in the second half. The rushing attack was paced by junior Jaden Mitchell, who carried the ball 24 times for 142 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to give the Chiefs a three-score lead.
“The first half, we kept not sustaining blocks,” Sequoyah coach James Teter said. “We got to the point in the late third, early fourth quarter where we could sustain some blocks and became effective.”
The Chiefs started slow, going three-and-out on their first possession. To add to their slow start, an errant snap forced Sequoyah punter Stephen Zurita to fall on the ball in his end zone, giving South Cobb (1-7, 1-5) a 2-0 lead.
“I don’t think we were locked in to start the game. Once we realized they came to play, too, we woke up and kind of did the things we needed to do to get a win,” Teter said.
On South Cobb’s ensuing possession, Sequoyah’s defense fell on a fumbled handoff from the Eagles. The turnover set the Chiefs up with the ball on South Cobb’s 39-yard line and, six plays later, quarterback Colin Koprowski connected with tight end Damian D’allesandro on a 21-yard scoring play to give the Chiefs a lead they did not relinquish.
On the following South Cobb drive, Sequoyah’s defense continued to make its mark on the game. Riley Gutmann exploded into the backfield and knocked the football out of quarterback Terrance Clark’s hands, allowing Avery Born to scoop the the ball and score to put the Chiefs up 14-2.
In the second quarter and trailing 21-2, South Cobb’s offense finally broke through. Following a 61-yard scamper by Jonathan Simmons, Clark kept the ball and used a nifty spin move to dance his way 19 yards for the Eagles’ first touchdown.
South Cobb struck for its final score of the game when senior Ali Fard took a handoff 64 yards to bring the game to within a 28-16 margin.
The Chiefs responded quickly though, with a six-play, 60-yard drive that Riley Gutmann punctuated with a 27-yard run to push the score to its final margin.
The Eagles struggled to sustain offensive drives throughout the night, tallying five first downs for the entire game.
“We’re just trying to put it all together,” South Cobb coach Terry Jones said. “It’s being coachable, paying attention to details and carrying over the adjustments from the sidelines and sometimes we can’t do that.”
Sequoyah will host Sprayberry next week as it continues its push to capture one of the region’s four playoff spots. South Cobb will travel to Creekview.
