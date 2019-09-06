CANTON — Sequoyah got its first win of the season on Friday in a 48-0 win over Region 6AAAAAA foe Osborne.
After a tough 14-0 loss to Cherokee to start the season, the Chiefs came out on a mission this week even up there record at 1-1.
The hunger for victory was on full display from the first snap of the game. Sequoyah defensive back Jack Blackman intercepted Osborne quarterback Ivan Abarca and ran it back for a touchdown, giving the Chiefs the quick 7-0 lead that got the home crowd on their feet.
From then on, it was all Sequoyah. By the end of the first half, the score was 42-0, with everything going right for the Chiefs.
Sequoyah rushed for 187 yards on 38 carries and tallied five touchdowns. The Chiefs were able to find more success on the ground this week because of changes that were made after last week’s loss.
“We cut a lot of stuff out of the playbook and just went back to basics,” Sequoyah coach James Teter said. “I think that really helped us because we have a lot of new kids playing that felt more comfortable tonight than they did last week because of the more basic plays.”
Field position played a huge part in the outcome of the game as well. More often than not, Sequoyah was starting drives in Osborne territory, thanks to return man Myles McGee.
For Osborne (0-3), it was a dreadful night on offense, as it only accumulated a total of 6 yards, in part due to a ferocious defensive effort from Sequoyah.
The Cardinals’ defense played well for the most part, but with their back constantly up against the wall due to McGee, they did not have much of a chance.
“I loved the defensive effort last week,” Teter said. “Tonight, I thought the defense was outstanding, and as long as we continue to improve every week, good things will continue to happen.”
Through the air, Sequoyah quarterback Colin Koprowski connected with receiver Jade Mitchell for a 31-yard touchdown in the first half.
While only throwing three passes in the game, Teter felt confident that Friday’s game could help Koprowski in the long run.
“Colin will continue to get better as the year goes by,” Teter said. “Even from this week to last week, he looked more comfortable, in part due to the run game working tonight. As he gains more confidence in himself, he will continue to get better.”
