Game: Lassiter (3-4, 1-2) at Pope (0-7, 0-3), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Pope 28, Lassiter 7
All-time series: Lassiter leads 19-11
Prediction: Lassiter 31, Pope 10
With three games remaining, Lassiter still has something to play for.
That was its focus this week.
Despite losing two straight region games by large margins to Roswell and Alpharetta, the Trojans can win two of their next three region games and potentially reach the state playoffs. If they can beat Pope on the road Friday, a postseason spot could likely come down to Lassiter’s game against Sandy Plains rival Sprayberry the following week.
Still looking for their first playoff berth since 2016, the Trojans were in a similar position last season with two games left to play. They were 4-2 in their region after back-to-back wins over Sprayberry and Osborne, but they were unable to beat region leaders Allatoona and Kell.
This season, Lassiter is looking to break the barrier.
“The message has been simple. There is no testimony without a test,” Lassiter coach Sean Thom said. “We played two really good teams in Roswell and Alpharetta, but, at the end of the day, you have to win two of the next three. Hopefully, our growth and maturity end up working out. We have to let the chips fall where they may. That’s it, man. You have to push on.”
Lassiter is favored to beat a Pope team that has had difficulty competing this season after losing the majority of last year’s playoff team to graduation. Also, losing returning quarterback Patrick Lowe early in the season to a concussion did not help matters.
But the Trojans are more focused on themselves.
In last week’s 70-21 loss to Alpharetta, Lassiter’s defense had a tough time giving up big plays. The Raiders totaled more than 600 yards of offense, scoring 11 touchdowns on 12 possessions.
Offensively, Lassiter did have its moments, keeping pace with Alpharetta early in the game. Quarterback Bryson Harrison rushed for 105 yards on the ground with two touchdowns. He also completed nine of 12 passes for 85 yards.
“We keep telling the kids to do the right things and practice well,” Thom said. “We have to be able to overcome adversity. It will prepare you for life.”
