High school football teams were stripped of spring practices, a full summer of weight-training and 7-on-7 passing tournaments because of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Wednesday, preseason scrimmages became the latest cancellation by the Georgia High School Association.
The first week of the season remains Sept. 4, meaning teams will have to find the best way possible to emulate a game-like atmosphere at practice.
There’s only so much that can be done in a practice setting, so while scrimmage games do not count, they certainly matter to coaches like Kennesaw Mountain's Caleb Carmean.
“When those lights come on on a Friday night, and you're out on the field, there's nothing like it. It can't be replicated,” Carmean said. “You can try to make it as high of a pressure situation as possible in practice, but, at the end of the day, it’s not (comparable) as far as the atmosphere goes.”
Roster turnover is also a major concern for many coaches, and the loss of preseason games mean there will not be an opportunity for new starters to experience live competition before the season begins.
“There are many other schools that are going through what we’re going through, but we lost almost our whole entire offensive line,” Sequoyah coach James Teter said, “so, not having a spring scrimmage and not having a fall scrimmage really worries us a little bit.”
The pandemic has forced coaches to be as creative as possible in their preparation for Week 1 because of the constant hurdles of this offseason.
Lassiter coach Sean Thom said he would try to implement situational scrimmages and “ghost games” to combat the lost opportunity to play against another team, but he said there was still no way to fully replicate a preseason game.
Uncommon changes to practice will need to be in consideration, given that canceled preseason games also mean that each team will have a longer duration between the first practice and the first game.
“We’ll probably do some things where we lighten the load occasionally,” Thom said. “Just because I think that’s a long time to be beating up on each other.”
Thom said he has tried to enforce every new change to this football season at practice -- even those that could arise outside the field of play, like how benches are now stretched between each 10-yard line to help enforce social distancing on the sidelines.
Preseason games are not just about seeing how players react to game-like competition, but it is also important to see how new coaches will manage. Week 1 is now the first time new coaches can know how their staffs will handle games.
“We have four new coaches on our varsity staff who weren't with us last year,” Teter said. “It’s important to get that little pre-run of a game situation in scrimmages just to see how all those coaches are going to handle things also.”
Additionally, teams will not have current game film of their Week 1 opponent because of the canceled scrimmages, and that is an unfamiliar situation for coaches to be in.
“You’re kind of going blind into your opening game,” Teter said. “If nothing else, whether it’s because of scheme or not, (film allows you) to see what type of athletes the other people you’re getting ready to play have.”
