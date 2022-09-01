BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Samford used touchdown drives of 93 and 77 yards in the fourth quarter to come from behind and beat No. 8 Kennesaw State 27-17 in the season opener at Seibert Stadium on Thursday.
The Bulldogs were able to continually attack the KSU secondary, making big play after big play. It resulted in Samford quarterback Michael Hiers completing 18 of 24 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns. Most of those yards went to Kendall Watson who caught a career high nine passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns. But another big contributor was former Walton High School standout Chandler Smith, who caught three passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns, including both fourth quarter scores.
It was only the third time in program history KSU lost a game it was leading heading to the fourth quarter, but a big part of it was because the Owls vaunted running game never seemed to get into a rhythm. Samford allowed more than 500 yards of offense a game last season, along with more than 240 yards rushing, but they held Kennesaw State to 328 total yards and only 193 on the ground.
"We just weren't executing at a high level (Thursday)," KSU coach Brian Bohannon said. "At times we had trouble holding blocks at times we didn't tackle well. This one's on me."
Leading 17-14 heading to the fourth quarter, the Owls faced fourth-and-3 from their own 49 and they elected to punt. Josh Huiet pinned Samford at its 7, but Hiers quickly found a way to flip the field. On the first play he backpedaled into his own end zone and threw long to Watson on the sideline. The play went for 48 yards and put the Bulldogs in KSU territory.
The drive appeared to be stalling, but on third-and-13 from the Owls 36, Heirs connected with Smith first for 21 yards and a first down, and then for a 15-yard touchdown pass allow Samford to retake the lead at 20-17.
Kennesaw State led in time of possession 39:06 to 20:54, and despite being on the field for 75 plays, the Samford defense rose to the occasion and forced a punt on the next Owls drive. Taking over on the 23, the Bulldogs quickly put the game away. Three more completions to Watson moved the ball inside KSU territory, and then on second-and-8, Hiers found Smith again for a 31-yard touchdown.
For the Owls it was a combination of their breakdowns, and Samford's offense playing well at the right times.
"It was a little bit of both," Bohannon said. "We've just got to play better."
It was not the way KSU wanted to make its ASUN conference debut, but Bohannon told the team it didn't change any of the goals they have in front of them -- conference title, FCS playoffs and a national championship.
"I asked them if there were any of our three goals that were off the table," he said. "Everything is still in front of us, but we have a lot of work to do."
It was the first season opening loss for the Owls since 2018.
Kennesaw State started well as it took the ball and marched 80 yards in eight plays on its opening drive. It was highlighted by a 37-yard diving catch by Chavis Marshall on the first play, a conversion on fourth-and-3 by Xavier Shepherd which put him over 1,000 yards rushing for his career, and it was capped by Preston Daniels 26-yard touchdown run.
The score remained 7-0 heading into the second quarter, but four minutes in, momentum changed.
On the Bulldogs' 46, KSU decided to go for it on fourth-and-5. Shepherd, who finished 5 of 13 for 135 yards, had his pass to Marshall fall incomplete, and from that point on it was all Samford to close out the half.
The Bulldogs took the ensuing drive and moved 54 yards in seven plays. Watson caught the pass in space and outran the defense to the end zone for a 28-yard touchdown to tie the game.
Samford's defense forced a punt on KSU's next drive. and on the first play of the drive Hiers connected with Watson for 36 yards to the KSU 4. Three plays later, the duo connected again for a 4-yard touchdown pass to put Samford up 14-7 at the break.
KSU came out in the second half and turned its offense into a smash mouth style of play, working inside for 3 and 4-yard runs. They went 54 yards in 15 plays and took 8:16 off the clock for a field goal to cut the lead to 14-10.
On the first play of the ensuing drive, Kerick Reece stripped the ball from Hiers and KSU recovered at the Samford 13. Five plays later, Shepherd scored on a 2-yard run to put the Owls up 17-14. Shepherd finished with a new program record 35 carries for 64 yards.
