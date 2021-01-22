Luqman Salam grew up in Smyrna and understands the community around Osborne High School.
Now, will be trying to make his mark by continuing to build the Cardinals' football program back into one that can compete in Region 6AAAAAA.
Salam was named as Osborne's new coach Wednesday, taking the reins from former coach Russell Isham. Salam is hoping to start his new position when the students return to school following mid-winter break next month.
Over the last few years, renovations at Osborne are brining the school to the forefront, Cardinal Stadium and the athletic complex have been upgraded and the football team has been gaining in numbers and becoming more competitive.
"I think coach Isham has the program in a good place," Salam said. "We had a great freshman class, and I think we have a foundation."
This will be Salam's first head-coaching position, but he is no stranger to top-level high school football.
From the first year Hillgrove played a region schedule in 2008, Salam was a constant as part of the Hawks' coaching staff, spending much of the first 10 years on the offensive side of the ball working with the wide receivers, and then switching sides of the ball and working as the defensive coordinator the last three under Phil Ironside and Byron Slack.
During that time, Hillgrove went 105-46 and won four region championships, made the playoffs 11 times and advanced as far as the state quarterfinals on four different occasions.
Salam also had a hand in developing some of the best high school football players to come out of Cobb County, including Synjyn Days, Kenyan Drake, Evan Engram, Chigoziem Okonkwo, Jaylen McCullough, Myles Murphy, Brandon and Bradley Chubb, among others.
Prior to his tenure at Hillgrove, Salam spent three seasons at Wheeler from 2004-07. During that time, he was part of the staff that brought the Wildcats their most recent region title in 2006.
Salam said he is excited to get to work and to start meeting his OSborne players.
"The first thing is to establish relationships with the kids and the community," he said. "Then, it's time to start getting them bigger, faster and stronger."
One person that is excited to see Salam build his own program is Ironisde, who left Hillgrove after the 2019 season to become the coach at Worth County.
"We have talked about him making this move over the last five years," Ironside said. "The thing he wants to do is make a difference in kids' lives. He wants to teach leadership and character through football, and I think that's the way to build a program."
Ironside also said Salam's hiring is not a situation where a young coach is taking a job looking for another one. He said Salam wants to give back to the community and restore the pride in the Osborne program.
Since their last winning season in 1994, the Cardinals have gone through 12 head-coaching changes.
"I hope, one day, when I am near retirement age, that I can come up and coach for him," Ironside said. "That way, I can serve him the way he helped serve with me at Hillgrove. I think Osborne hit a home run with the hire."
