MARIETTA — Bryson Harrison and Jaheem Murray combined to rush for four touchdowns as Lassiter opened Region 6AAAAAA play with a 43-28 win over South Cobb on Friday before a capacity crowd at Frank Fillmann Stadium.
“It wasn’t pretty,” Lassiter coach Sean Thom said. “We still have some things we need to clean up on special teams, and we had too many penalties, but we didn’t have any turnovers, and the offense went on some drives that were huge.”
Lassiter (1-2, 1-0) was tied 7-all going into the second quarter, then earned seven first downs during a dominating period that saw Harrison score twice on short runs and start a flea-flicker from the 22-yard line.
The latteral to Danny Curran in the flat drew the South Cobb defenders' attention, leaving Cullen English alone for an easy 22-yard score. Curran completed the only pass he threw, catching 13 passes from Harrison for a game-high 145 receiving yards.
“We made some mistakes, and they hurt us,” South Coach coach Thomas Hanson said. “I can’t fault the kids’ effort, but you can’t make mistakes against teams and expect to get a win.”
The mistakes compounded during a 5-minute stretch before halftime, starting with the flea-flicker touchdown. The ensuing kickoff landed near the goal line, not into the end zone for a touchback. Lassiter recovered at the 2-yard line and Harrison, who finished with just 8 rushing yards, scored from 1 yard out.
Two plays later, South Cobb quarterback Terrence Clark rolled from the pocket and was stripped. The bouncing ball was picked up by Lassiter senior Parker Helmly for an easy score.
Clark and senior tailback Jonathan Simmons rushed back to bring South Cobb close, but Harrison’s third touchdown before the break put Lassiter up 34-21 at the half.
“We gave up 14 points on some careless errors,” said Hanson, who was happy with the team’s overall effort, especially Simmons, who rushed for 184 yards on 17 carries.
“I think he’s finally starting to round into shape,” Hanson said, “which is going to help us.
The Eagles scored late in the third quarter on Clark’s third touchdown run of the day. He rushed for 79 yards, but was 6-of-12 passing for 74 yards and an interception.
“We’re just missing some key pieces,” Hanson said, “and until we can get them back, it’s going to be a struggle.”
It was not a struggle for Murray, who rushed for 73 yards, including a 15-yard score in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
“The goal is to play on November 12 and go to the playoffs,” Thom said. “It’s a long year with eight region games all over Cobb County. You can’t ask for anything better.”
