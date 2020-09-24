Game: Kennesaw Mountain (0-3, 0-1) at Sprayberry (1-2, 1-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Kennesaw Mountain 31, Sprayberry 14 (Sept. 1, 2017)
All-time series: Kennesaw Mountain leads 7-5
Prediction: Sprayberry 35, Kennesaw Mountain 28
Sprayberry looks to win its second straight and even its overall record at 2-2 when the Yellow Jackets host Kennesaw Mountain on Friday.
Sprayberry recorded a stellar victory over Wheeler last week to begin Region 6AAAAAA play. The team hopes to go 2-0 in region play for the first time since 2015, and coach Brett Vavra is confident in his players to make it happen.
“I think the kids played hard and executed at a higher-level last week than they had the previous two weeks,” Vavra said. “We feel like we have some good matchups going into our region schedule, so we’re happy to have one in the books and an opportunity for another.”
Sprayberry’s 0-2 start was a blessing in disguise of sorts for the Yellow Jackets, who challenged Class AAAAAAA schools North Cobb and Collins Hill to begin the 2020 campaign.
“Going up against those teams was a major factor in helping us prepare for Wheeler and the rest of the teams in our region,” Vavra said. “No doubt, I think, it will help us. You get to see those kinds of programs early and the kids understand the urgency of what it takes to win on Friday nights. That’s the kind of attitude that will help us moving forward.”
Kennesaw Mountain will need the same kind of attitude as it seeks to post its first victory of the season. The Mustangs opened their region slate with a setback at home against Allatoona.
“I’m proud of our kids’ effort last week and throughout the season so far,” Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said. “This is a special team, regardless of the record. These young men believe in each other and the culture we’re trying to establish.”
The running game will be key for both Sprayberry and Kennesaw Mountain, so whichever side can dominate the line of scrimmage will likely be the winner.
The Jackets bring last year’s leading rusher in the regular season in Damarion Owens. He had more than 1,600 yards a year ago, and through three games he has 202 yards despite missing the game against Collins Hill.
They also have Isaiah Abbey, who ran for more than 100 yards last week and has 174 for the season.
The Mustangs will counter with T.J. Jenkins who is fourth in the county in rushing with 303 yards.
“Sprayberry has some great backs and their run game is very solid,” Carmean said. “We’ll have to stop the run, for sure.”
This will be the first time these programs meet as region foes since 2005.
