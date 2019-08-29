Game: Wheeler (1-0) at Sprayberry (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Wheeler 40, Sprayberry 20
All-time series: Wheeler leads 33-13
Prediction: Wheeler 35, Sprayberry 24
Sprayberry is coming home to host its east Cobb rival, hoping to fix a few things that didn’t go well a week ago in its 34-20 loss to South Forsyth.
The Yellow Jackets didn’t do so well on third down.
They got into the red zone three times and came away with just six points. South Forsyth made three trips as well and ended up with 21 points, which meant the game may have played out differently if Sprayberry was more successful.
The Yellow Jackets weren’t much better defensively on third down, allowing South Forsyth to convert 11 times out of 16 tries.
Third down performances on both sides of the ball was an area of emphasis this week going into tonight’s game against Wheeler.
The Yellow Jackets must get off the field when given an opportunity, especially against Wheeler’s running back combo of Deonte Richardson and J.D. Thomas, who combined for 279 yards and four touchdowns in Wheeler’s 42-19 win over Lambert.
“We’re young on defense,” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. “Our youth showed (against South Forsyth), but we’re getting better every week.”
Vavra did speak highly of Sprayberry’s special teams play. It was perfect on both extra point and field goal attempts and pinned South Forsyth deep in the punting game.
Also, Kyle Brown threw the ball well, completing several deep passes.
Against Wheeler, Sprayberry must continue to run the ball effectively while containing Wheeler’s two-headed monster. The duo helped Wheeler jump out to a 21-0 first quarter lead.
On the ground, Sprayberry has a weapon of its own in Domarion Owens, who rushed for 190 yards on 15 carries, including an opening carry of 68 yards.
Thanks largely to Wheeler’s pair of running backs, the Wildcats amassed 374 total yards of total offense in handing first-year coach Bryan Love a win in his debut. They also scored on their first six possessions with four of those drives coming in three plays or less.
Love could not be reached for comment.
