KENNESAW – North Cobb's running game was on display during its final non-region game of the season Friday night in a 21-7 victory over Milton at Emory Sewell Stadium.
Ben Hall rushed 170 yards on 24 carries and a touchdown. Nick Grimstead tacked on 118 yards on eight carries and a touchdown, and David Mbadinga chipped in with 76 yards on seven touches.
Even David Eziomume's four carries for 40 yards were clutch, which included a 4-yard touchdown, that gave the Warriors (3-2) a two-touchdown lead early in the second half.
“Our run game is going to be special,” Hall said. “We have a hell of an O-line and great runners. We're going to run tough and run fast. If we can keep that up, it's going to be a great year.”
This appeared to be North Cobb's most complete game it has played this season. The Warriors lost an overtime heartbreaker to Northside-Warner Robins last week and needed to come from behind in the second half to beat Marietta in its previous win.
North Cobb showed it was in command against Milton (2-3) on its first drive of the game when Grimstead turned a quarterback sneak into a 71-yard touchdown. Eziomume's touchdown on the first drive of the second half gave the Warriors some cushion and confidence with a 14-0 advantage.
North Cobb's defense held the reigning state runner-up to just 204 total yards and only 10 on the ground.
“We were solid in all three phases and that's what it takes to beat a top 10 team,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “I was really proud of our guys. We got very physical and that's what we worked on last week. We got beat up front last week, and our kids answered the challenge.”
When Milton scored its lone touchdown of the game midway through the second half on a 3-yard run by Scott Moskowitz to make it a one-score game, North Cobb answered right back.
Its ensuing drive started with a 37-yard run by Mbadinga, and Hall took over from there. He would touch the ball on five of North Cobb's next six plays, ending it with a 7-yard run into the end zone.
Afterwards, North Cobb's defense never allowed the Eagles to cross midfield, and North Cobb's rushing attack managed to get timely first down and control the fourth quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.