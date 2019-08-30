SMYRNA — Untimely penalties and a lack of consistency on offense doomed Campbell as Roswell cruised to an 35-0 victory over the Spartans Friday night at Richard McDaniel Stadium.
Leading 14-0 at halftime, the Hornets (1-0) wasted no-time putting the game away with a dominating third quarter, scoring three touchdowns, with two of them in just over a minute.
Roswell drove 70-yards in 10 plays using an up-tempo rushing attack on their first possession of the second half, finished off by Savion McCrary’s 3-yard run to give the Hornets a 21-0 lead.
“The drive in the third quarter kind of set the tone for the second half,” Campbell coach Howie DeCristofaro said. “It’s just one of those things where they don’t realize the game is 48 minutes and we got to continue playing. And we’ll get better every week.”
Three plays later, Roswell’s Khaleed Mobley sacked Alex Stack in the end zone, striping Stack of the ball and then falling on it to increase the lead to 28-0.
On the following possession, the Hornets again turned to their up-tempo rushing attack as Tajari Singleton carried the ball for 59 yards on all seven plays, finishing off the drive with a 1-yard run to give Roswell an insurmountable 35-0 lead late in the third quarter.
The Hornets ran for 171 of their 203 rushing yards in the second half. McCrary (91 yards) and Singleton (71 yards) combined to 162 rushing overall rushing yards as the running attack wore down Campbell in the second half.
After a slow start, Roswell responded with two second-quarter touchdown passes from Ethan Roberts to give the Hornets a 14-0 halftime lead. The first touchdown pass was a 40-yard catch by Jacob Jarrett and the second touchdown pass was an amazing 32-yard one-handed catch by Marquis Willis.
Outside of those two plays, Campbell’s defense did everything they could to keep the Spartans in the game. They held Roswell to 135 yards in the first half and blocked a FG on the opening possession. However, allowing five sacks, gaining only 76 total yards and penalties cost Campbell any chance of an upset.
Despite the loss, DeCristofaro found positives in the loss.
“That’s one of the best teams in the state right there and I think it the first half we held them to about 100 yards of offense (135 yards).” said DeCristofaro. “We’re young and we just got to continue to believe in the process of what we’re doing and I think we’re going to be fine.
