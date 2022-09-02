MARIETTA -- Things looked promising when Chase McCravy threw a deep ball to a double-covered Nakari Ashley for a 43-yard touchdown to give Marietta a seven-point halftime lead.
In the second half, however, hardly anything went the Blue Devils' way in their home opener against Roswell on Friday night at Northcutt Stadium.
The lack of execution on Marietta's part -- a missed field goal, a missed extra point and, a game-changing interception -- coupled with Roswell scoring 17 unanswered second-half points resulted in a 24-20 setback.
“We didn't make the plays we had to,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “We missed a field goal. We missed an extra point. We set ourselves up for bad situations. We played well at moments, but we've got to get more consistent.”
McCravy looked comfortable in the pocket for most of the game, completing 16 of 26 pass attempts for 270 yards and two touchdowns, but the one mistake he made was a costly one. Roswell's Jayven Hill picked off McCravy's pass attempt deep in Marietta territory late in the third quarter and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown.
Hill's touchdown gave the Hornets (3-0) their first lead of the night at 17-14.
Marietta (1-2) had a chance to cut into the lead early in the fourth quarter by getting the ball to the Roswell 9-yard line, but the Blue Devils had to settle for a 26-yard field-goal attempt that missed the uprights.
The missed field goal allowed Roswell to extend its lead.
Starting from their own 20-yard line, the Hornets amassed first down on passes of 28, 11 and 19 yards and finished the drive when quarterback AJ Smith threw an 11-yard touchdown to Nykahi Davenport for a 10-point lead with 2:13 to play in the game.
Marietta, though, did not give up.
On the first play from scrimmage, McCravy connected with Christian Mathis for a quick 61-yard touchdown to cut the lead to four, but the Blue Devils were unable to convert the extra point.
Mathis went on to finish the game with 116 yards on five catches.
Marietta had one last shot to drive the ball from its own 20 with 47 seconds left. Roswell applied extra pressure on McCravy and the Blue Devils could only manage to move the ball 19 yards before time ran out.
In the first half, Marietta struck first when Melvin Alexander punched it in from 1 yard out early in the second quarter. Roswell tied it at 7-all on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Dylan Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.