MARIETTA — Nykahi Davenport ran for 220 yards and three touchdowns, and Roswell took advantage of numerous Pope miscues to grab a 56-3 victory on Friday.
Davenport’s night included an 86 yard touchdown run, which was one of five rushing touchdowns the Hornets on the night.
Quarterback KJ Smith threw for 106 yards and three touchdowns and added a 29-yard touchdown run.
However it was on special teams that the Hornets flourished. Three bad snaps while the Greyhounds were in punt formation gave Roswell short fields to work with, plus the Hornets recovered a loose ball on a short kickoff. Each one set up touchdowns.
“We gave them 28 points off of special teams mistakes,“ coach Tab Griffin said.
The loss dropped Pope to 0-7 and 0-3 in Region 7AAAAAA play, which means if it wants to make the playoffs, next week’s game against Lassiter becomes a must win.
“We hold (our) destiny. We can turn this around,” Griffin said.
Roswell (7-1, 4-0) holds a half-game lead over Alpharetta for first place in the region standings.
The Greyhounds found some success early which led to a 44-yard field goal by Andrew Nelms to make it 7-3 with 5:49 remaining in the first quarter.
The Greyhounds were led by running back Vinny Cantando who rushed for 66 yards, while quarterback Patrick Lowe threw for 80 yards.
