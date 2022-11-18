ROSWELL -- There was no shortage of explosive plays, but it was Roswell which emerged with a 49-30 victory over Allatoona on Friday in a second-round Class AAAAAA state playoff game at Ray Manus Stadium.
The teams combined for a total of 13 plays that gained 20 or more yards.
Roswell (11-1) leaned heavily on the legs of Nykahi Davenport in the second half to pull away from Allatoona (6-6). Davenport rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in the second half, including six plays of 15 or more yards, and he had 224 yards and three touchdowns in the game.
Allatoona gained 532 yards of total offense in the game.
“That is a very high-level offensive football team with a lot of great weapons everywhere,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. “I thought we played well, but we just got beat by a better team tonight. The problem is, when you can throw and spread the field out everywhere wide, you weaken the box, and then the run game becomes a big problem. They are going to be a hard team to beat.”
Roswell moved on to face Thomas County Central in a quarterfinal-round road game next week.
Following a touchback to open the game, Roswell had a bad snap go 17 yards backwards, but it led 7-0 after a 97-yard touchdown pass on the next play.
That is nothing new for Roswell coach Chris Prewett.
“That is something we have been able to do all year,” Prewett said. “We have had some explosive plays offensively. I think, when we played Sprayberry earlier this year, we had five one-play drives. We had a good matchup. I think they took a chance defensively, and we were able to capitalize. Obviously, you don't want to go negative-17 yards on the first play, but going 97 on the next play helps.”
Allatoona tied the score with a 16-play, 80-yard drive capped by a 1-yard touchdown run by Saadiq Teel with 2:47 to play in the first quarter. Following an interception two plays from scrimmage later, Gray Kelley connected on a 44-yard field goal as time expired in the first quarter to give Allatoona a 10-7 lead.
The Hornets scored touchdowns on their next two drives to take a 21-10 lead, but the Buccaneers cut the lead to 21-17 on a 1-yard touchdown run by Jayden Ponder with 12 seconds to play before halftime.
The teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter. Roswell held a 35-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter and pushed that lead to 42-24 with 6:33 to play in the game.
Allatoona was not done fighting for the next round, as Ponder scampered 75 yards on the Buccaneers next drive to cut the Roswell lead to 42-30 after a failed 2-point conversion. Ponder led Allatoona with 183 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.
“(Ponder) was just not going to give up there,” Varner said. “I am proud of my kids. We put 30 up on (Roswell) at their place, and it was a game for most of the game. Again, we got beat by a better team, but we gave a great effort.”
Allatoona recovered the ensuing onside kick, but it could not take advantage of the short field and the Hornets scored another touchdown with 2:09 to play and then got an interception on the Buccaneers' next possession.
Varner had a simple message for his team heading into the offseason.
“If this one really, really hurts you and really stings you, that means you care,” Varner said. “We are going to get back to work. This is high school football. Here we go.”
