Roswell piled up more than 500 yards of total offense and it rolled over Lassiter 58-0 in Region 7AAAAAA play on Friday.
Roswell got the scoring started in the first quarter with a 28-yard touchdown pass from KJ Smith to Dylan Williams.
The Hornets scored again early in the second quarter as Nykahi Davenport broke off a 96-yard touchdown run to go up 14-0.
Two more touchdowns increased the lead to 28-0 at halftime. Smith threw for 123 yards and three touchdowns in the first half.
The Trojans bright spot on the night was Samuel Gadsden. Gadsden finished the game with 18 carries for 71 yards.
Roswell scored on its opening possession of the third quarter with a 34-yard touchdown run by Davenport. He scored again one minute later on a 30-yard touchdown run after the Trojans fumbled and lost possession. Davenport finished the game with four carries for 163 yards and three touchdowns. He also added one catch for 24 yards and a score.
After a 33-yard field goal on the Hornets’ next possession, Synkwan Smith scored on a 23-yard touchdown to go up 52-0 late in the third.
Smith closed the game out early in the fourth with a 6-yard run to cap off the game 58-0. He finished the game with 15 carries for 148 yards and two touchdowns.
“It's disappointing,” coach Sean Thom said. “We obviously knew Roswell was a really good team. I thought in the first half we were doing some things offensively, but we couldn’t sustain it”.
Lassiter (3-3) hosts region foe Alpharetta next Friday.
