ROSWELL -- A defensive standoff turned into a rout as Roswell ended Wheeler's season 31-0 Friday in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs.
The Hornets led just 3-0 at the half, but took advantage of field position and a tired Wildcats defense to dominate the second half.
"I'm really proud of our seniors and I'm proud of our effort," Wheeler coach Bryan Love said. "Going into halftime 3-0, we had the ball coming out in the second half, but when you play a good football program like Roswell, you have to limit their opportunities. We held them to three points in the first half, but in the second half we had some miscues offensively and couldn't generate anything."
The Wildcats (5-6) turned the ball over three times, and on offense they mustered just 97 total yards. Roswell (8-2) rolled up 268 on the ground, mostly in the second half.
However, the Wheeler defense, led by defensive ends Jalen Jordan and Aakil Washington, stonewalled Roswell in the first half, but it couldn't overcome an excessive amount of time on the field and poor field position.
"They did a great job," Love said. "It all starts up front. It always starts with our defensive line. They did a great job battling tonight. They battled and gave us everything they had."
After coming to Wheeler from Woodland-Stockbridge, Love did well to reach the playoffs in his first year. The Wildcats had not been to the postseason in three years and hasn't won a playoff game since 1997. Getting to the postseason this year was one of the team's main goals.
"For this being our first year, and us being ahead of schedule or where we want to be, it's definitely a blessing," Love said. "Of course you never want to go out on a losing note but for us to build this program and do it the right way, this was a great stepping stone for us and especially of those young kids to get an opportunity to participate in this game."
Senior quarterback Dayshawn Anderson led the Wildcats with 29 yards on the ground and 50 yards through the air. Running back J.D. Thomas ran for 18 yards on six carries while Lavar Lesure-Harris had 32 receiving yards. The Wildcats, however, enjoyed a measure of satisfaction by winning their last three regular-season games after starting the season 2-5.
"At the end of the day, we had a good year," said Love. "We were able to win three of our last four ballgames and we have some momentum going into next year."
