ROSWELL – Wheeler finished the non-region portion of its schedule in unsuccessful fashion with a 28-0 loss to Roswell at Ray Manus Stadium Friday.
The Hornets scored two touchdowns in the second quarter and then added two more in the second half to take the win.
“”I’m proud of my kids,” Wheeler coach Bryan Love said. “We came out and battled. It was a challenge playing an experienced program such as Roswell – hats off to them. It’s good for us to play a playoff-caliber team such as Roswell. We’re in the building stages of our program and I’m excited for our kids.
After a bye week, Wheeler begins its Region 2AAAAAAA schedule on the road at Newnan Oct. 12.
“We’re taking baby steps,” Love said. “When you lose a game, you want to take things and you want to learn from them. We like to do some things offensively. Defensively, we’re playing well in spots. But we have to clean up some things offensively before we play Newnan in two weeks.”
Wheeler (2-3) started the game strong as it went on a 17-play drive that lasted 8:46 and took the ball from its 39-yard line to the Roswell 14 on the first series of the game.
That’s as far as the Wildcats would get, however as they came up short after Jackson Turner’s 30-yard field goal attempt missed with 3:08 remaining in the first quarter.
Roswell (3-1) was more successful on its first series as Nnandi Orjioke scored on a 2-yard run to cap off an 11-play, 80-yard drive with 11:30 remaining in the first half to give the Hornets a 7-0 lead.
Wheeler was forced to punt on the next series and Roswell took immediate advantage when Savion McCrary burst up the middle for a 48-yard touchdown run on the first play of the drive to increase the Hornets’ advantage to 14-0 at halftime.
Roswell scored again on its second possession of the second half when McCrary scored his second touchdown of the game on a 6-yard run to make it 21-0.
The Hornets’ final score came after recovering a Wheeler fumble at the Wildcats' 15 with 5:57 to go in the game. Ethan Roberts connected with Ryan Hill on a 15-yard touchdown pass for the winning margin.
“I’m frustrated by the penalties and the errors in the kicking game,” Roswell coach Matt Kemper said. “We have things to fix and we will get on it. We’ve got a bye week coming up, so we have a chance to work on some things. Coach Love is doing a great job (at Wheeler). They are very athletic and dangerous. We were hurt by penalties in the first half, but it’s nothing we can’t fix. We’re going back to work.”
