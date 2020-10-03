SMYRNA — Three first-quarter touchdown passes by Roswell quarterback Robbie Roper opened a 20-point lead en route to a 37-7 victory over Campbell on Friday.
Two of those early touchdowns were caught by Shawn Spence which came from 9 and 31 yards. He also added a rushing touchdown later of 14 yards.
Roper finished the night 8-of-14 for 107 yards and the three touchdowns as Roswell rolled up 383 yards of total offense. Ryan Hill and Ryan Stevens paced the Hornets on the ground with 134 and 105 yards, respectively. Stevens added a 23-yard touchdown run.
Ryan Hill (134 yards) and Ryan Stevens (105) both rushed for over 100 yards in a dominant win over the Spartans 37-7. Coach Prewett spoke on the two running backs big day:
“It’s true thunder and lightning, man,” Roswell coach Chris Prewett said. “Ryan Hill is a little more agile and quicker, while Stevens is like Zion (Williamson) just a load. It is good to spell them both and give them a break. Truly the hardest working group we have.”
Hill said the big game was a credit to the offensive line.
“The offensive line is why we had a good game,” he said. “We cannot go out there and do it ourselves. The credit goes to our o-line.”
The Roswell defense was just as good as the offense. It held Campbell to only 66 yards of total offense and three first downs. The Spartans lone score came on a fumble recovery when Justus Breston picked up the ball and went 70 yards for a touchdown.
Prewett said the defense made it a team effort.
“I love our effort and attention to detail we had,” he said. “Our main goal is to cause havoc and cause mayhem.”
Currently, Campbell (1-4) is scheduled off this week because its game against Peachtree Ridge was canceled because of the coronavirus. If the Spartans are unable to find a game, they will return to the field Oct. 23 against McEachern to open Region 2AAAAAAA play.
