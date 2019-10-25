ROSWELL – Walton was playing solid defense throughout the second half, so it would make sense that the Raiders would choose to play defense first when the overtime started.
Unfortunately for the Raiders, Roswell found a way to break through.
John Copenhaver managed a 14-yard run on second down to put the Hornets on the 1-yard line, then punched it in on the next play to give the Hornets the lead.
With its backs against the wall, Walton could not answer, and the Hornets held on to win 14-7 in a Region 4AAAAAAA game at Ray Manus Stadium.
“We didn't tackle well there, and it cost us,” Walton coach Daniel Brunner said. “The kids played their tails off. I'm very proud of their efforts.”
The loss put Walton (4-4, 2-1) and Roswell (5-2, 2-1) in a four-way tie with idle Etowah and Cherokee for first in the region with two games remaining in the regular season.
Quarterback Zak Rozsman was sacked for a 5-yard loss on second down once Walton got the ball in overtime, hurt its chances. He scrambled to get his 5 yards back on the next play, but his screen pass to Kenny Djaha on fourth down was incomplete.
Walton also had a chance to win it with less than 2 minutes to play in the fourth quarter. A couple of long passes to Teagan Bierria helped put the Raiders on the Roswell 43 before they had to punt with just over 10 seconds left.
Walton had its best chance to take the lead on Roswell late in the second quarter when the score was tied at 7-all.
Ryan Polinski picked off a pass attempt from Roswell quarterback Ethan Roberts, and the Raiders had first down on the Roswell 22. But they managed to move it just 8 yards before Conor Cummins missed a 30-yard field goal attempt.
The Raiders also caught a tough break on the first play of the second half when it appeared that they recovered a Roswell fumble on an exchange. The play ended up being ruled an incomplete pass.
Defensively, Walton came up big early in the fourth when Roswell had first down on the Raiders' 18. The Raiders held Roswell's Nnamdi Orjioke and Marquis Willis to a combined 2 yards on the first three downs before Roberts threw an incomplete pass into the end zone.
“I would have liked to see us punch it in after those longer drives, but we played physical, and I was happy with that,” Roswell coach Matt Kemper said.
Roswell scored on its opening drive when Copenhager ran it in from 8 yards out to complete a drive that lasted nearly 5 minutes.
Walton answered in the second quarter on a possession that eclipsed the 6-minute mark. A pass interference call by Roswell put the Raiders on the 4 before Rozsman finished it with a sweep.
Djaha had a productive game on the ground for Walton with 150 yards on 26 carries. It appeared that Roswell keyed in on him late, with five of his last six carries going for 1 yard or less.
