High 5 Sports may always be "In your face," but it isn't going to be the same.
Why? It's creator has left the building.
Ken Rodriguez, the long-time sports director at Atlanta’s Fox 5, did his final broadcast during station’s 6 p.m. newscast on Wednesday and took his first steps into retirement. However, it wasn't without a final few laughs at himself, and a heartfelt goodbye.
"This is my final sportscast," he said. "I'm retiring after a long, eventful, enjoyable and unmistakenly rewarding career.
"I've been to a lot of places and seen a lot of cool things this Cobb County kid could only dream about years and years ago. But dreams really do come true. But the best one of all was getting to work and finish my career hear at Fox 5, in my home town, where I knew and love the people, and where I lived our sports ups and downs, joys and heartbreak right along side of you.
While this is a very exciting time in my life, parting is never easy. You have been a wonderfully supportive audience and I thank you from the bottom of my heart."
It was the culmination of a career in front of the camera that got its beginnings a four decades ago in Powder Springs.
Rodriguez graduated from McEachern High School in 1979. A two-time all-region tight end, he went on to play one season of football at Furman University in South Carolina before turning his attention to broadcasting and earning a bachelor’s degree from Georgia State.
Rodriguez joined Fox 5 in the mid-1990s and has remained at the station since, save for a short tenure with Fox Sports’ cable sports network. He quickly made the Atlanta sports broadcasts his own, including the development of “High 5 Sports,” a brand that has taken on a life of its own with its “In your face” credo.
A big part of that was the chaotic, off-the-cuff high school football highlight show Rodriguez would do every Friday night during the season. Whether it was Kennesaw Mountain, Mountain View, Grayson, Marietta or McEachern, each highlight was done with the same level of enthusiasm week in and week out, year in and year out — with maybe a slight extra nod to his alma mater.
That Friday night show was a big part of the tribute video that his co-workers Cody Chaffins, Justin Felder, Kelly Price and others constructed for his farewell. In addition it showed of the high profile and fun interviews Rodriguez had done in the past, with the likes of Atlanta sports legends Hank Aaron, John Smoltz, Dikembe Mutombo, Chipper Jones, Kirby Smart, Nick Chubb, Herschel Walker and the moving sit down with longtime Braves manager Bobby Cox following his 2019 stroke. It also showed Rodriguez in some of his best self deprecating moments including a face plant into the pavement while rollerblading down a hill, taking a seat in a ice filled cold tub at Griffin High School, dancing Gangnam Style like PSY and being run over on multiple sidelines during high school football season.
In addition to the on-air goodbyes, Rodriguez was saluted many times on social media.
"We’ve known each other since 1985, finally began working together here at FOX 5 in 2015 and now @krodfox5 is retiring tonight," Fox 5 meteorologist David Chandley said on Twitter. "Ken is the real deal. Faith, family and friends have always come before football and other sports and now they really take center stage. Love ya man."
"One of the best people I’ve ever worked with in this dumb business," said 680 the Fan's Matt Chernoff. "Cheers on your next chapter."
The outpouring continued with a video of Atlanta Falcons players including defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, and a special thank you from Atlanta Hawks' broadcaster Steve Holman, made just hours before the Hawks beat Milwaukee in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
"Hey Ken, it's Steve. Congratulations on a great career and congratulations on retirement, too. Thanks for being a great friend all these years and a great American. And here's one for you before you go. 'Rodriguez, from the corner, 3-pointer, BANG!'
After nearly 40 years in front of the camera, Rodriguez signed off just before 6:30 p.m. and he was asked what is in store. He said changing diapers. He said one of the things he's looking forward to the most is being a grandfather to his new twin grandbabies, and a few other things.
"On to retirement," he said. "And to a honey-do list that reads like the Old Testament."
