ROCKMART — Five interceptions and a lost fumble led to five Rockmart touchdowns in North Cobb Christian's 63-10 loss at Rockmart in the second round of the Class AA state playoffs Friday night.
Coming off of a thrilling 14-6 win in the first round, No. 10 North Cobb Christian (10-2) was hit with costly mistakes on offense against the No. 7-ranked Yellow Jackets to lead to an early exit in the playoffs.
The Eagles went into halftime down 28-10 after getting some traction on a nine-play, 76-yard scoring drive late in the second quarter that ended with quarterback Matty Go finding Skyler Parker down the left sideline for an 18-yard touchdown pass. When they came back from the break, that momentum deteriorated quickly.
Rockmart (10-2) scored on the first possession of the second half as Cam Ferguson capped an 8-play, 70-yard drive with a 22-yard touchdown run. Ty'Shawn Johnson intercepted Go two plays into North Cobb Christian's possession, leading to a short field and a 15-yard touchdown run by Rockmart quarterback JD Davis a short time later.
A long pass attempt by Go on the next Eagle offensive play was snatched out of the air by Rockmart's Tristan Anderson, who lost the ball while battling to gain yardage. His teammate Dennis Sims recovered the fumble, however.
Rockmart got the advantage of a personal foul call and an unsportsmanlike call on North Cobb Christian to start the ensuing drive in Eagles territory. The Jackets then moved the ball consistently before scoring on a 1-yard run from Lanear McCrary.
The next North Cobb Christian drive ended when Go's pass to Jacob Cruz was broken up by Anderson and then intercepted by Nyreon Cooper, who was able to score on the return and push Rockmart's lead to 56-10 with 2:30 left in the third quarter.
Go finished 9-of-16 for 114 yards, all of which came in the first half as the senior was 0-for-4 in the second half, each time getting picked off. The Eagles were held to 75 yards rushing for a total of 189 yards of offense.
Rockmart, meanwhile, had 304 yards with 291 coming on the ground. Davis and Ferguson each had two touchdowns while Brent Washington scored two touchdowns, one on a 2-yard run and another on a 60-yard interception return, both in the second quarter.
The Eagles scored on the opening possession as Finley Ross kicked a 24-yard field goal after North Cobb stalled out at the Rockmart 7-yard line. Rockmart wasted little time getting points on the board as Davis took to the outside on a 45-yard touchdown run just two plays into the Jackets' first drive.
Jose Alegria made his first of seven straight extra points and Rockmart took a 7-3 lead that they would never relinquish.
Go was hit by Rockmart's Zay Middlebrooks on the fourth play of the ensuing possession and lost the ball, which was scooped up by the Jackets' Bobby High who took off on a 33-yard sprint into the end zone for a 14-3 lead.
Rockmart moved on to the Class AA quarterfinals for the first time since 2018, when the Jackets finished as state runner-up. It will travel to No. 1 Fitzgerald next Friday after the defending state champion Purple Hurricanes edged by Putnam County 28-20.
