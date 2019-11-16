KENNESAW — Harrison began its quest for the Class AAAAAA state football title and remained undefeated with a 45-25 victory over Winder-Barrow in the first-round of the Class AAAAAA playoffs at Cobleigh Stadium Friday.
The Hoyas took a 21-9 lead at halftime and never looked back as they went on to take the win and advance to a second-round game at home against Brunswick next Friday.
It was far from a perfect performance for Harrison (11-0), which lost three fumbles — resulting in two touchdowns and a field goal for Winder-Barrow (3-8) — and threw an interception.
“Obviously, we didn’t play our best game and (our players) know it,” Harrison coach Matt Dickmann said. “I didn’t have to sit there and say it, because when they came to the sideline, they knew it. We really have to clean that up. We committed too many turnovers and we can’t do that as we get deeper into the playoffs.”
David Roberts rushed for 123 yards on 12 carries and scored four touchdowns to lead the way for the Hoyas.
Harrison’s special teams unit gave the Hoyas their first big opportunity when James Ziglor blocked a Winder-Barrow punt on the first offensive series of the game and Brandon Carter recovered the ball at the Bulldoggs 27-yard line.
The Hoyas capitalized on their next series as Brandon Godfrey’s 2-yard touchdown run gave them a 7-0 lead.
Winder-Barrow took advantage of a Harrison miscue to get its first score of the game when Dusty Crockett picked up a Hoya fumble and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown to cut its deficit to 7-6 with 5:00 to go in the first quarter.
Harrison bounced back with a touchdown on its next series as Roberts ran 8 yards for the score to make it 14-6.
The Hoyas broke open a big play to score at the beginning of the second quarter when Gavin Hall threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Mason Babay to increase their advantage to 21-6.
Winder-Barrow narrowed the gap when Harlin Brown kicked a 40-yard field goal at the 2:10 mark to cut the Harrison lead to 21-9.
The Bulldoggs began the second half with another field goal after recovering another Harrison fumble at the Hoya 38. Harlin’s 35 yarder made it 21-12.
However, Harrison used a field goal of its own to increase its lead again on its when Lowery booted a 40-yarder for a 24-12 advantage.
Roberts provided Harrison with all three of its fourth-quarter touchdowns, scoring on a 10, 30 and a 53-yard runs.
