Kennesaw State football is about to get another Big South Conference rival.
Robert Morris University, which is located just outside of Pittsburgh, announced Monday it will be joining the Big South Conference as an associate football member next month. However, it will not begin conference play until 2021.
"This is an excellent opportunity for RMU. Football has had a tremendous impact at the university, and joining the Big South will allow Coach (Bernard) Clark, his staff and our student-athletes to take the program to even greater heights," said RMU President Dr. Chris Howard, a former member of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.
Robert Morris will leave the Northeast Conference following a 7-5 season, which was the program's first winning season since 2010. The Colonials football program, which was founded in 1993, has six conference titles and when they won the 2010 title, they earned the first automatic bid in NEC history to the FCS playoffs.
"This day signifies another milestone in growth of RMU athletics," said Chris King, Robert Morris' vice president and director of athletics. "We're excited to join the Big South Conference as an associate member in football and become a part of a league that has sent multiple teams annually to the FCS Playoffs in recent years. We see this move as an opportunity for the football program to build new and exciting competitors, enhance recruiting and provide a focus on football excellence. We look forward to our football program building great traditions and rivalries in the Big South and contend for a Big South Conference championship and an FCS Playoff berth. Today is a great day for the university and athletics program."
Currently, the Big South has seven football playing members. Campbell, Gardner-Webb, Monmouth, Hampton, Charleston Southern and the Owls are eligible to win the conference title. North Alabama is currently transitioning from a Division II status, and while they are playing games against conference opponents, it is not eligible to play for a conference title in 2022.
North Carolina A&T will also join the conference next season.
"Throughout the 18-year history of Big South Conference football it has been our goal to grow membership in a smart, deliberative manner, emphasizing consistency with Big South values, commitments to success and strong leadership," Big South commissioner Kyle Kallander said. "Robert Morris University football brings all these attributes and more. With the Colonials coming onboard, Big South football gets better, and our future shines that much brighter. We are excited to welcome Robert Morris as the Big South's ninth football member."
Monday's announcement was the second big one from Robert Morris. The first came when the university announced the remainder of its sports programs were leaving the Northeast Conference for the Horizon League.
