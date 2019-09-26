Game: Walton (2-2) at Newnan (2-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Walton 45, Newnan 21
All-time series: Walton leads 1-0
Prediction: Walton 28, Newnan 21
Walton ends the non-region portion of its schedule when the team heads to Newnan tonight.
The contest marks the second of five straight road games for the Raiders, who were shut out at then eighth-ranked North Gwinnett last week — Walton’s first shut out loss since the 2014 season.
Walton has a bye next week before opening its Region 4AAAAAAA slate at Lassiter during the first full week of October.
“Just call us road warriors,” Walton coach Daniel Brunner said. “This is a big stretch of games for us away from home and we’re going to make the best of them. This is the last of our five non-region games that’ll help us prepare for region, so we’re looking at this game as an opportunity to get better.”
Walton has seen instances so far this season when it has gotten better; specifically during its season-opening come back victory against Norcross and its thorough win against Pope. However, the Raiders have also been inconsistent in their execution with losses against Collins Hill and North Gwinnett.
Which Walton team will show up at Newnan tonight is anybody’s guess.
“It’s a learning curve,” Brunner said. “We have a lot of young guys who don’t have a lot of experience. North Gwinnett’s a great team and we made a lot of mistakes.
“So, it wasn’t about a lack of effort, we just made some critical mistakes that kept us out of the game. We had to play our best game to compete with them, and it didn’t work out that way.”
Fortunately, the Raiders didn’t have time to dwell on last week’s setback with preparations for the Cougars looming.
“We went right back to work getting ready for Newnan,” Brunner said. “This is another long road trip against a physical team. Their offensive line and their defense are solid. They’re a solid football team and we’ll need to bring our ‘A’ game. We’ll see how we respond after last week.”
A victory would also make next week that much better with the team heading into its bye on a positive note.
“We’re set to be in a good position with our bye weeks,” Brunner said. “We didn’t come out of our last one well. Hopefully, we can go into our next one feeling good about the second half of our season.”
