SANDY SPRINGS -- Wheeler was held to 74 yards of total offense as Riverwood earned the 40-0 shutout on Friday.
Playing with a young roster, the Wildcats could not overcome the miscues. They turned the ball over twice, allowed a punt return for a touchdown, fumbled a kickoff and had a bad snap roll into the end zone for a safety. Coach Byran Love said he is hopeful that his team, consisting mainly of underclassmen, can still learn how to play in these big games.
“We’re playing a lot of guys for whom this is their first year playing varsity football, so trying to get that continuity and figure it out, but we’ll get it fixed,” Love said.
The Wildcats will face Sprayberry next week in the Region 6AAAAAA opener and Love said he is still confident that he can still turn his team around.
“Being the head football coach, everything falls on my shoulders,” he said. “So it’s my job to get in here on the weekend, evaluate the film and fix it and find out what we can do well and eliminate the mistakes.”
Wheeler trailed only 3-0 at the end of the first quarter, but that’s when Riverwood began to take control.
Jaden Harris returned a punt 70 yards for a 10-0 lead. After a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, running back Burke Cigelske scored on a 29-yard run to put the Raiders up 17-0.
Zach Cigelske followed with an 18-yard touchdown run, while quarterback Avery Smith and wide receiver Timothe Dorcé connected for touchdowns of 25 and 8 yards to put the game away.
Smith finished the game 9-for-21 for 93 yards and two touchdowns, and also had eight carries for 98 yards.
“That quarterback is really good,” Love said “He’s very elusive. At times, we had him in rush lanes and he stepped up.”
