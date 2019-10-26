SHARPSBURG — East Coweta's Jayland Rivers ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns in the first half to help East Coweta cruise to a 36-6 win over Pebblebrook on Friday.
“We gave up two big plays and didn’t take advantage of the opportunities we did have,” Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood said, as his team fell to 3-5 overall, 1-2 in Region 2AAAAAAA. “Against a team like East Coweta, not only do you have to put together your best effort, but put things together as well.”
The Falcons’ offense never seemed to get off the ground, gaining just 20 rushing yards and four first downs in the first half.
“We had a couple of penalties that set us back,” Hood said. ”Anytime we would get into a rhythm, there was always something that stopped us from putting together a complete drive.”
Sophomore quarterback Nyquay Lett would complete six straight passes, but an intentional grounding penalty kept Pebblebrook on the wrong side of the field, and two blocked punts by the Indians (3-5, 2-1) before halftime didn’t help.
“We came into the game knowing we couldn’t turn the ball over,” Hood said. “Then we had a costly turnover in the first half.”
That turnover came late in the second quarter when Trevone Finney caught a swing pass from Lett and ran into defenders. Indians’ freshman Josh Goffe emerged from the pileup with the ball and ran 20 yards for a touchdown and a 21-0 lead at the half.
“At this point, it’s not a matter of effort. It’s a matter of guys executing,” Hood said. “And as coaches, we have to do a better job of putting people in position to make plays.”
The play of Rivers was a large part why Pebblebrook fell behind. The senior was heavily featured on the game’s first drive, rushing four times for 57 yards and an 18-yard touchdown.
“On that first drive, they did pretty much what they wanted to do with the counter,” Hood said. “They’re a gap scheme team and they have a pretty good offensive line.
“They’re going to do what they do, regardless what you line up in.”
Rivers would finish with 153 yards on 15 carries and quarterback Devin Gelband used a play fake early in the second half to connect with a wide open Jagger Weddington running up the seam. The 38-yard score put East Coweta up 29-0 and the game wouldn’t get closer.
“Our offensive line did a great job,” said Indians head coach John Small. “They’re young and went through some growing pains earlier in the year, but they’ve gotten better and better each week and opened some holes for our running backs.”
Pebblebrook's Craig Adams would hit Cameron Hall for a 6-yard score in the closing moments to avoid a shutout. Despite the loss, Hood is still optimistic about the rest of the season.
“If we win one game from these last two, we’re in the playoffs,” Hood said. “We control our own destiny. It would be nice to win each of the next two and maybe get us a No. 3 seed.
“But going forward, we just want to get at least one win in these next two games.”
