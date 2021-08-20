WOODSTOCK — After falling behind 10-7 in the third quarter, River Ridge responded with 28 consecutive points, en route to a 35-16 victory against visiting Lassiter on Friday.
The Knights’ second-half scoring was keyed by a pair of blocked punts — the first of which was returned for a touchdown by Brock Tilley. Following the second block, quarterback Carson Lathem found Jackson Head to push the Knights’ lead to 28-10 with less than 8 minutes remaining.
It was the second of three touchdown passes for Lathem.
After two second-quarter drives stalled, Lassiter (0-1) took possession in the third quarter on an eight-play drive that ended with a 41-yard field goal from Drew Campbell.
“We trust him,” Lassiter coach Sean Thom said of Campbell. “He’s got a strong leg, but 3s don’t win you games.”
Lassiter’s offense didn’t gain a first down on its next four drives as River Ridge (1-0) pushed to a 35-10 lead. The Trojans did tack on a late touchdown when Bryson Harrison found Luke O’Malley from 28 yards out with 4 seconds remaining.
“We knew we were going to get a good game out of Lassiter,” River Ridge coach Mike Collins said. “To be able to get stops defensively and then make a play on special teams, that was a huge momentum swing. I think it’s a mark that we’ve got an opportunity to compete this year.”
After leading Cherokee County in rushing in 2020, River Ridge’s Amehre Morrison seemingly picked up right where he left off.
On his second carry, the senior took a handoff, juked a defender at the line of scrimmage and sprinted 68 yards to give the Knights a 7-0 lead less than 2 minutes into the game.
“Our kids ran up field and gave vertical seams to Morrison, and he’s going to do that to you,” Thom said. “You can’t imitate that speed, but that’s not an excuse.”
The Lassiter defense responded on the following River Ridge possession, forcing a fumble from Morrison that was recovered by Evan Sherer.
Taking possession at the Knights’ 41, Jaheem Murray capped a four-play drive with a 26-yard touchdown run to tie the game.
Murray led the Trojans in rushing with 77 yards on 12 carries.
Lassiter’s run defense flexed its muscles after the opening drive, holding Morrison to 41 rushing yards on 13 carries for the remainder of the game.
“They came out and played really physical. They’re really big up front and were hard to move early in the game,” Collins said. “I think getting used to the physicality of them took us a while.”
