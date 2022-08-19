WOODSTOCK -- On the strength of two fourth-quarter touchdowns, River Ridge outlasted Hillgrove 27-14.
River Ridge (1-0) broke a 14-all tie in the final quarter when Isaiah Coughlin connected with Grant Hollier on the sideline. Hollier loosed himself from a defender and raced down the sideline for a 73-yard touchdown reception to put the Knights ahead for good.
After both teams failed to score on their next possessions, Hillgrove’s defense held strong to give their offense the ball with less than 2 minutes to go.
On the Hawks’ next play, Toryn Wilkins pass was intercepted by Christian Pansera, who returned the ball 35 yards for the final score of the game.
The Knights held Hillgrove (0-1) to 116 total yards and forced four turnovers.
“Solid performance defensively," River Ridge coach Mike Collins said. "I thought the defensive line controlled the line of scrimmage, and defensive backs smothered the receivers all night, which kept the quarterback at bay."
Trailing 14-0 in the third quarter, the Hawks struck on offense when Wilkins threw deep to Jeremiah Valdry for a 62-yard score.
The touchdown breathed life into Hillgrove, which forced consecutive three-and-outs. The Hawks tied the game when Payton Gonzalez recovered a fumbled punt in the end zone.
Both teams struggled to sustain drives to start the game.
River Ridge’s active front and 12 offensive penalties were a tough combination for the Hawks to overcome.
“A lot of self-inflicted wounds, and we didn’t play well enough to win,” Hillgrove head coach Justin DeShon said. “We’re a young team. We’ve invested a lot and are disappointed, but this game doesn’t make or break our season. We have to make a jump Week 1 to Week 2.”
The Knights played two quarterbacks. Coughlin played the first and fourth quarters and Spector played the middle two periods.
When Spector entered the game, he connected on three passes to bring the Knights to Hillgrove’s 27 yard line.
Three plays later, Daniel Fitchner broke through tackles at the line of scrimmage and scampered 20 yards for the game’s first touchdown.
“I’ve said we’re going to play both kids,” Collins said. “That was the plan regardless, and it’s going to be the plan. It was nice to see Ethan come in and have success getting the ball out on the flank, and then Isaiah came right back and sparked us in the second half.”
