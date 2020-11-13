KENNESAW — Up two points, North Cobb was looking at fourth-and-3 at the Marietta 18-yard line, with roughly 2 minutes to play.
The Warriors’ subsequent decision to go for it was a no-brainer.
A field goal would have only put North Cobb ahead by five points, and Marietta’s explosive offense would have had a great shot at covering the length of the field for the game-winning score.
Instead, the Warriors opted to put the ball in quarterback Malachi Singleton’s hands. He converted that much-needed first down and ran out the remainder of the clock to help North Cobb seal a 28-26 victory Friday night at Emory Sewell Stadium.
The win gave North Cobb (8-1, 4-0) the Region 3AAAAAAA championship, its first region title since 2013 and just the fourth in the program’s long history.
“Kick a field goal and you’re only up by five,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “Let’s get the first down and run out the clock. That was my thing. I don’t care if it is a one-point win or 50-point win. Let’s get out of here with a victory.”
Singleton was at his best after North Cobb got a critical defensive stop to get the ball back with more than 4 minutes left on the clock. He carried the ball 11 times on that drive, converting four first downs, and did not allow Marietta (2-7, 1-3) to get the ball back.
Singleton finished the game with 137 yards and all four of North Cobb’s touchdowns on 27 carries.
Prior to North Cobb’s final drive, most of the fourth quarter was a shootout between the teams.
Marietta stormed back from a 14-6 halftime deficit by scoring two unanswered touchdowns on a 5- and 1-yard runs by quarterback Tyler Hughes, taking a 20-14 lead.
Hughes threw for 210 yards and a touchdown and added 63 yards and two scores on the ground.
Once Marietta jumped ahead late in the third quarter, the teams started trading touchdowns.
Singleton scored from 3 yards out to give North Cobb a 21-20 lead with 16 seconds to play in the third. Marietta answered, however, when Hughes connected with a wide-open Zuri Johnson for an 18-yard touchdown pass.
North Cobb took the lead for good when a 33-yard run by Benjamin Hall set up a 1-yard scamper by Singleton.
“I knew Marietta wasn’t going to lay down. They’re a great football program,” Queen said. “We expected a dog-fight, and that’s what we got.”
Marietta took control of the first quarter by racking up 180 yards, while yielding only 28 to North Cobb.
The Blue Devils only got six points out of it, though. It occurred on their first possession of the game when they drove the ball 80 yards before Hughes reached the end zone from 5 yards out.
In the second quarter, North Cobb took the momentum away when Jaydyn Walker intercepted Hughes on back-to-back possessions. Both interceptions led to a pair of Singleton touchdown runs.
Trevor Lovett came up big for North Cobb, catching six passes for 52 yards. Christian Moss had three grabs for 45 yards.
For Marietta, Johnson had 116 receiving yards. Fellow receiver Christian Mathis had 71 yards, while Cameron Overton finished with 64 yards — all coming in the first half.
