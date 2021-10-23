AUSTELL — Long time rivals Osborne and South Cobb had a long night.
Their game featured 86 points, 32 penalties and lasted nearly four hours, but the Eagles’ ability to move the ball down the field propelled them to a 52-34 victory Friday night at Clay Stadium.
South Cobb (3-5, 2-4 Region 6AAAAAA) kept its momentum going after upsetting Kennesaw Mountain two weeks ago and it led to back-to-back wins for the first time in seven years.
“I really can’t be happy about tonight’s win,” South Cobb coach Thomas Hanson said. “There were way too many penalties, really just dumb ones at that. I want us to be aggressive and have a swagger about us when we play, but what was going on (Friday) was just unacceptable.”
South Cobb had 125 yards in penalties, which also included two ejections because of personal fouls, while Osborne (1-7, 0-7) was flagged for 130 yards worth.
The first quarter started off as a back-and-forth affair as the Cardinals opened the game with a eight-play drive that ended in a 41-yard pass from Khalif Walters to Armon Hornsby.
The Eagles responded with a highlight quarter from Javion Richardson.
He first connected with Terrance Clark for an 80-yard touchdown. He followed with another 80-yard touchdown pass to Amari Frasier and then capped it off with a 71-yard touchdown run to end the first quarter with a 21-7 lead.
Richardson’s first game back from injury saw him throw for 296 yards and run for 118.
Opening up the second quarter, the Eagles added to their lead with a 73-yard touchdown and 2-yard touchdown from senior running back Jonathan Simmons. He finished with 234 yards and three touchdowns on the night.
Trailing by 28 points, the Cardinals got a 1-yard touchdown run from Tamarion Bickham to make it 35-14 at halftime.
With the ball to open the third quarter, South Cobb went on an 11-play drive that ended in a Richardson throwing an 11-yard touchdown pass to Mike Kinnard.
Back-to-back 15-yard penalties by the Eagles allowed Osborne to quickly respond, getting a 2-yard touchdown from Licori Humphrey to make it 42-21.
South Cobb put the game away in the fourth quarter with a 42-yard field goal from Alberto Bibian to put it out of reach.
“They played a really good game offensively.” Osborne coach Salam Luqman said. “(Richardson) is a really good player. He makes them a different football team and adds more dynamic. They just came out with a really good game plan and we just struggled stopping them.”
