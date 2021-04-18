WALESKA – Reinhardt entered Saturday's first round game of the NAIA Championship Series against Marian University on Saturday with a long and not so happy memory.
Having not forgotten about their opening round loss at the Indianapolis private school that spoiled a perfect season in 2019, the Eagles were anxious for payback when the two teams met again in the 2021 playoff opener – this time on Reinhardt's home turf.
Reinhardt ended up getting their revenge by scoring 27 unanswered points during the middle quarters and the early minutes of the fourth before holding off a late comeback attempt to seal a 40-29 victory at Ken White Field.
“We kind of came in with blood in the water,” said former Kennesaw Mountain High School standout Navarie Solomon, who had four receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown. “We wanted to get a victory in front of our home crowd, and that's what we did.”
With the NAIA reseeding the winning teams for the second round, the Eagles (9-0) won't know their next opponent until today, coach James Miller said.
While Miller said the Eagles were not nervous at the start the game, the offense did look timid on its opening two drives. The first ended in a punt and the second a safety when running back Terry Berdin was tackled in the end zone for a 3-yard loss.
Meanwhile, the defense bailed the offense out when Tyler Oglesby had an interception at the Reinhardt 3-yard line that ended a potential 80-yard drive by the Knights. But once Marian's third drive of the game stalled on a fourth down sack by Garrison Walker to start the second quarter, Reinhardt's offense found its niche.
The Eagles moved methodically down the field, starting on the 36-yard line, quarterback Billy Hall hit a wide open Logan Garner for a 15-yard touchdown to put Reinhardt in front.
Late in the second quarter, when Marian was flagged for roughing-the-kicker, Reinhardt took advantage when Hall connected to Solomon for a 24-yard touchdown pass for a 14-2 halftime lead.
Reinhardt added to its lead in the third when Jon Perry had an interception and returned it 22-yards for a touchdown and again in the fourth on a one-yard plunge by Devyn Collins.
“We saw some stuff we could take advantage of,” Miller said. “After the first couple of drives, I knew we could move the ball on them. We ran it right at them more, which I think was a big deal, and we were able to hit some throws that we weren't able to last year.”
With Reinhardt now in front 27-2, the Eagles put in most of their second string players, and Marian answered with four quick touchdowns. Daylen Taylor's touchdown from three yards out cut the Reinhardt lead to 33-22 with 2:55 left to play.
Marian was able to score quickly after making a quarterback change. Zach Bandalo replaced Frankie Young in the fourth completed 11 of 16 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns during the final frame.
Reinhardt managed to stay in front during Marian's surge with a pair of field goals by James Hardy. The Eagles scored late to put the game away with 2 minutes left when the first string re-entered the game and Isaiah Blake scored on a 1-yard run.
Hall finished with 118 yards passing and 92 yards rushing for the Eagles. Arguably his biggest play of the game came on Reinhardt's final drive when his 31-yard scramble set up Blake's touchdown.
“We put a lot in to this thing, and I'm super proud of them,” Miller said. “They can think about it (Saturday night), but they got to erase it and start back over. We got to reset the buttons.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.