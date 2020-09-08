Prevented from playing in the fall, Reinhardt’s football team has its new schedule for the spring of 2021.
The Eagles will open Mid-South Conference play on the road Feb. 6 at Point. Their home opener will be the following week when they host Faulkner.
Game times have yet to be set.
The spring schedule became necessary after the administrative council of the Mid-South’s Appalachian Division decided earlier this summer that the fall slate of sports would be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Mid-South released its complete schedule Tuesday. Games will begin Feb. 6 and run through April 10. Reinhardt will play nine straight weeks, with its only bye coming the final day of the regular season.
Each of the seven teams in the Appalachian Division are scheduled to play a minimum of eight games — all against division opponents. Reinhardt will play nine games, with six counting for division championship play.
Following the regular season, there will be a 16-team NAIA tournament beginning April 17. The national championship game will be held May 10 at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium in Grambling, Louisiana.
