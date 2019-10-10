By Adam Carrington
Game: Whitefield Academy (5-1, 4-0 Region 6A) at Mount Paran Christian (3-1, 2-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Mount Paran 21, Whitefield 7
All-time series: Mount Paran leads 6-1
Prediction: Whitefield 24, Mount Paran 21
Whitefield Academy is at the top of Region 6A (B) standings and would like to stay there.
The Wolfpack also knows that the difficult portion of their schedule is still in front of them, starting tonight with a road trip to Cobb County rival Mount Paran Christian.
After Mount Paran Christian, Whitefield is home against Walker before heading to Fellowship.
“I think it’s a really big game,” Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said. “It has a lot of implications on our position for a region championship. We want to bring our best because we are at the point where we are only playing the top-heavy part of our region schedule. Mount Paran has been one of the best teams in our region for years.”
Joiner said the key to success is matching Mount Paran’s physicality. Also, the Wolfpack will have to execute in all three phases of the game like they did a week ago against King’s Ridge.
In its 57-6 win over King’s Ridge, Ethan Garrett had a 19-yard fumble return for a touchdown, and the Wolfpack recovered a bad snap in the end zone. Bryce Davis and Justin Tinch had kickoff returns for touchdowns and the defense also recorded a safety.
“Whitefield has been a great rivalry for us over the years,” Mount Paran coach Mitch Jordan said. “We expect another good game. Every region game is important, but Whitefield is one of the top teams in the region and our kids know how important it is.”
Mount Paran bounced back from a tough loss to Fellowship Christian with a 27-16 win over Mount Pisgah. After a 13-all tie at the break, the Eagles adjusted and held the Patriots to a field goal the rest of the way while scoring 14 unanswered points.
The Wolfpack will have to key in on dual threat quarterback Niko Vangarelli, who had 326 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns.
Jordan said Mount Paran performed better at the point of attack and the execution of the running game was also improved from the previous week.
He also noted it is going to come down to execution on special teams as well as winning the turnover battle to have success against Whitefield.
By Adam Carrington
Game: North Cobb Christian (4-1, 1-1) at Gordon Lee (2-4, 0-3), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: North Cobb Christian 29, Gordon Lee 7
All-time series: North Cobb Christian leads 2-1
Prediction: North Cobb Christian 28, Gordon Lee 10
During the bye week, North Cobb Christian keyed in on improving its passing game.
Known for being a run-oriented team, the Eagles have been throwing it well the entire season.
They just want to make improvements.
Anson Mathis has 575 yards on the season with five touchdowns with 237 of those yards coming in North Cobb Christian’s 27-21 loss to Bowdon, it’s first of the season.
Ryan Pruitt is currently leading the receiving corps with 308 yards and three touchdowns.
“We want to keep the sharpness of the passing game,” North Cobb Christian coach Mark Hollars said. “Anson Mathis and his receivers have done a nice job. The completion percentage is up. We want to keep improving there. That was something we worked on.”
By Marshall White
MDJ Sports Writer
Game: Walker (2-3, 1-2) at King’s Ridge (1-4, 0-3), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: King’s Ridge 32, Walker 18
All-time series: Walker leads 6-2
Prediction: Walker 24, King’s Ridge 21
Walker has a good chance to pick up ground on the Region 6A (B) leaders when it travels to King’s Ridge on Friday.
The Tigers sit at the bottom of the region standings after an 0-3 start to region play. It has, however, already played Mount Paran, Mount Pisgah, and Whitefield.
Last week, both teams’ offenses struggled in losses. Walker scored 27 points in a loss to St. Francis, but managed only 191 total yards and 33 passing yards. King’s Ridge was blown out 57-6 by Whitefield and was held to 127 total yards, all rushing.
King’s Ridge features a Wing-T offense that didn’t pass the ball a single time against Whitefield. If the Wolverines can stop the run and play the option well, they could enter the weekend with a .500 region record.
If that’s the case, Walker could play itself into the picture at the top of Region 6A, Division B, as it plays three of the current top four over the next four weeks.
