Game: Hillgrove (3-1) at Walton (2-3), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Hillgrove 23, Walton 20 (Nov. 16, 2018)
All-time series: Hillgrove leads 2-0
Prediction: Hillgrove 30, Walton 20
Hillgrove is riding a three-game winning streak going into its Region 3AAAAAAA opener Friday against Walton.
The Raiders are trying to stop a three-game skid.
The Hawks haven’t lost since Norcross found a way to beat them in the seeason opener. Walton hasn’t won since the second week of the season.
Coach Byron Slack said the Hawks made the same miscues repeatedly in the Norcross loss. They also had struggles in coverage. The Hawks have cleaned things up since then.
After its game against Kell was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns, they have beaten Powder Springs rival McEachern, Westlake and Gainesville.
“We’ve managed to put a couple of wins together,” Slack said. “Offensively, we found our stride. We have a two-headed monster at quarterback now and is working out for us. The offensive line is coming into its own and playing well. We still have work to do, but the kids are sticking to the plan.”
That two-headed monster at quarterback is Theo Tatum and freshman Chase McCravy, the younger brother of former Hawks quarterback Matt McCravy.
Tatum is the starter for the duration of the season, but Chase McCravy also takes a few snaps to give the opposition different looks.
“McCravy is a freshman that can help in some areas,” Slack said. “They have done a great job in helping each other out.”
Tatum has thrown for 497 yards and five touchdowns. McCravy has added 402 yards and five touchdowns.
In Hillgrove’s latest win over Gainesville, the Hawks were ahead by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter before the Red Elephants scored the potential game-tying touchdowns with seconds left on the clock.
But Gainesville opted for the 2-point conversion to win it and couldn’t convert, and Hillgrove came out with a 28-27 win.
While Hillgrove managed to escape two weeks ago, Walton has struggled to close games after leading in the fourth quarter.
After Walton was unable to hold leads against Brookwood and West Forsyth, The Raiders led by a touchdown in their game against Roswell with just over a minute left to play in regulation before the Hornets drove 98 yards to tie it. They went on to lose 23-17 in overtime.
Slack compliments the size and skill of Walton running back Kenny Djaha, who rushed for 102 yards on 20 carries against Roswell.
Quarterback Zak Rozsman is sixth in the county in passing with 709 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.
His favorite receiver has become tight end Stone McKnight, who has caught 18 passes for 298 yards and three touchdowns.
