MABLETON -- Myles Redding rushed for two touchdowns, but it was not enough as Whitefield lost 20-12 to Trinity Christian on Friday.
“We had opportunities in the second half defensively,” Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said. “We had opportunities in the second half to tie the game on offense and take control. We didn’t, so we just have to get back to work and fix those things.”
Whitefield (4-3) had plenty to work on following a first quarter in which it totaled minus-26 yards on just six plays.
“In the first half, we didn’t run many plays,” Joiner said. “We missed some assignments up front.”
A missed assignment up front in the second quarter provided Whitefield defensive lineman Ian Geffrard a clean shot at Trinity quarterback David Dallas. He took advantage, and the hit ended the junior quarterback’s night.
“We had a young man come in who’d never taken a varsity rep in his life,” Trinity coach Kenny Dallas said about sophomore Henry Brodnax, who replaced David Dallas, the coach's son, under center. “He completed a couple of big passes for us, and I’m proud of the way he’s prepared for an opportunity like tonight.”
Eric Little (13 carries, 39 yards) successfully rushed for Whitefield’s first two first downs of the game, and Redding lined up at quarterback and hit Cooper Craig for a 52-yard gain. Redding scored from 8 yards out on the following play and the Wolfpack trailed 13-6 at the half.
“We had to find our footing,” Joiner said. “We were missing too many assignments in the first half.”
The second half began with Trinity committing a personal foul on the kickoff. It was the first of four personal foul penalties called in the third quarter alone.
“We talk about things that take no talent. One of those is not having silly penalties, and we had a number of those tonight,” Dallas said. “We were fortunate to win because, when you don’t perform something that takes no talent, you really provide an opening for your opponent to win.”
Unfortunately for Whitefield, it could not take advantage.
Redding fumbled a punt, then threw an interception on the ensuing possession to give the Lions the ball near midfield midway through the third quarter. Brodnax followed by connecting with receiver Danny Baird, who spun away from defenders and broke a few tackles during a 55-yard race to the end zone.
Redding started the fourth quarter with a 62-yard touchdown to draw Whitefield closer, but the offense could not move the ball, and their final possession stalled after Little was stuffed near midfield.
“On third-and-1, you'd like to think you can punch it in there,” Joiner said. “We ended up spilling it outside, and that’s not what you want to do in a short-yardage situation.”
Whitefield will have a bye next week before beginning a condensed two-game Region 2A schedule Nov. 6 against Landmark Christian.
“Overall, I’m proud of the way our guys battled," Joiner said. "They didn’t back down from a team that’s won a lot of games the last few years.”
