Bronson Rechsteiner's big day helped Kennesaw State beat Missouri State on Saturday.

His 221 yards rushing and a touchdown on only 10 carries earned him Big South Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors on Monday. He also received honorable mention for the national STATS FCS Offensive Player of the Week.

Rechsteiner, a former Etowah High School standout, enjoyed a career day in the Owls 35-24 victory over the Bears. He set a new team record for yards in a game, his 22.1 yards per carry is a new Big South and team mark for per carry average with a minimum of 10 carries.

In addition, the senior set a new team record with his 85-yard touchdown run. It is the longest scoring play in program history. He also added runs of 64 and 43 yards in the game.

For the year, Rechsteiner is leading KSU, and is second in the Big South in rushing with 339 yards and three touchdowns.

MOVING ON UP

With the win in Missouri, Kennesaw State moved up in both the STATS FCS poll and the AFCA Coaches Poll.

The Owls moved to No. 6 in the STATS FCS poll and No. 4 in the Coaches Poll.

North Dakota State, James Madison and South Dakota State hold down the top three spots in both polls.

UC Davis and Weber State are ahead of the Owls in the STATS FCS poll, while Montana State, Villanova, Northern Iowa and Towson round out the top 10.

The Coaches Poll has UC Davis, Weber State and Northern Iowa at 5-6-7 with Illinois State, Nicholls and Towson rounding out the top 10.

