Rechsteiner earns Big South honors
Bronson Rechsteiner's big day helped Kennesaw State beat Missouri State on Saturday.
His 221 yards rushing and a touchdown on only 10 carries earned him Big South Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors on Monday. He also received honorable mention for the national STATS FCS Offensive Player of the Week.
Rechsteiner, a former Etowah High School standout, enjoyed a career day in the Owls 35-24 victory over the Bears. He set a new team record for yards in a game, his 22.1 yards per carry is a new Big South and team mark for per carry average with a minimum of 10 carries.
In addition, the senior set a new team record with his 85-yard touchdown run. It is the longest scoring play in program history. He also added runs of 64 and 43 yards in the game.
For the year, Rechsteiner is leading KSU, and is second in the Big South in rushing with 339 yards and three touchdowns.
MOVING ON UP
With the win in Missouri, Kennesaw State moved up in both the STATS FCS poll and the AFCA Coaches Poll.
The Owls moved to No. 6 in the STATS FCS poll and No. 4 in the Coaches Poll.
North Dakota State, James Madison and South Dakota State hold down the top three spots in both polls.
UC Davis and Weber State are ahead of the Owls in the STATS FCS poll, while Montana State, Villanova, Northern Iowa and Towson round out the top 10.
The Coaches Poll has UC Davis, Weber State and Northern Iowa at 5-6-7 with Illinois State, Nicholls and Towson rounding out the top 10.
STATS FCS POLL
1. North Dakota State (153) 4-0 3921 1
2. James Madison (4) 3-1 3725 2
3. South Dakota State 3-1 3646 3
4. UC Davis 2-2 3115 4
5. Weber State 1-2 3005 6
6. Kennesaw State 3-1 2924 7
7. Montana State 3-1 2760 8
8. Villanova 4-0 2545 18
9. Northern Iowa 2-1 2491 9
10. Towson 3-1 2456 5
11. Jacksonville State 3-1 2398 10
12. Nicholls 2-1 2069 13
12. Maine 2-2 2069 12
14. Illinois State 3-1 2014 15
15. Central Arkansas 3-1 1792 14
16. Furman 2-2 1603 17
17. N.C. A&T 2-1 1541 16
18. Montana 3-1 1228 19
19. Southeastern Louisiana 2-1 1030 21
20. Delaware 3-1 963 20
21. Eastern Washington 1-3 679 11
22. Youngstown State 3-0 662 24
23. Southeast Missouri State 2-2 568 23
24. Elon 2-2 441 22
25. Citadel 2-2 339 25
AFCA Coaches Poll
1. North Dakota State (26) 4-0 650 1
2. James Madison 3-1 622 2
3. South Dakota State 3-1 600 3
4. Kennesaw State 3-1 551 6
5. UC Davis 2-2 491 4
6. Weber State 1-2 462 7
7. Northern Iowa 2-1 455 8
8. Illinois State 3-1 424 10
9. Nicholls 2-1 404 9
10. Towson 3-1 397 5
11. Montana State 3-1 378 14
12. Jacksonville State 3-1 376 13
13. Villanova 4-0 356 18
14. Central Arkansas 3-1 351 12
15. Furman 2-2 310 15
16. Maine 2-2 252 16
17. Montana 3-1 240 19
18. N.C. A&T 2-1 208 17
19. Delaware 3-1 177 20
20. Youngstown State 3-0 174 21
21. Eastern Washington 1-3 132 11
22. Southeastern Louisiana 2-1 109 23
23. Princeton 1-0 72 24
24. Elon 2-2 53 22
25. North Dakota 2-1 44 NR
