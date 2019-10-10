Game: Walton (2-3) at Lassiter (1-4)
Last year: Walton 38, Lassiter 24
All-time series: Walton leads 23-14
Prediction: Walton 31, Lassiter 3
Lassiter got its first win of the season and now the Trojans will welcome Walton to open Region 4AAAAAAA play tonight at Frank Fillmann Stadium.
Walton is in the middle of five-straight games on the road and has lost the first two to North Gwinnett and Newnan. The Raiders had a bye this past week and spent it focused on what they can control.
“The big thing last week was really focusing in on ourselves,” Walton coach Daniel Brunner said. “Did a lot of self scouting on the first five games of the season and evaluated everything we’re doing on offense, defense, and special teams. We had a really good week so we feel good about rolling into a big rivalry week our first region game.”
Lassiter was in action against Kennesaw Mountain, finally scoring its first touchdown of the season and winning 7-3.
A first quarter 30-yard return on a blocked punt by Jack Ferguson was Lassiter’s only score and the defense held strong for the remaining three quarters.
“We thought we could get one,” Lassiter coach Sean Thom said. “We decided to put one of our better players right where we thought we could get it. Straight through, took it right off the foot. Not only credit to Jack but the thing that sticks out to me is that we had a convoy leading him to the end zone.”
Despite the win, Lassiter’s offense continued its season-long struggle to constantly move the ball. The Trojans gained only 58 total yards. They also turned the ball over twice.
“We had a much better performance (offensively),” Thom said. “It doesn’t look like it from yardage but there were some things there. We’re going to have to play a perfect game or dang near against Walton to be able to put ourselves in that same situation.”
Lassiter’s defense has been a bright spot this season. They have performed well in every game Thom expects more of the same against Walton.
“That group has performed at a high level,” Thom said. “They play with great cohesion. Our run fits are there, they’re getting after the quarterback. Against Wheeler we had 21 tackles for loss. They’re doing a lot of good things.”
Brunner and the Raiders know that Lassiter’s defense is its strength. They’ll set out to make sure that unit doesn’t get a say in the final score and to put the onus on the Trojan offense to keep pace. Ultimately, Walton believes that if they play the way they’ve wanted to all season, it will come out victorious, even in a rivalry game against a hard-nosed team on the road.
“I think it’s all about us playing with more discipline and executing,” Brunner said. “Things that we should have done earlier this year that we hopefully learned from. They’re going to give us their best game. We’re ready for a ball game Friday night, that’s for sure.”
