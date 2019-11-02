South Cobb made a late comeback attempt, but it came up short, and the Eagles had to settle for a 28-21 loss Friday at River Ridge, bringing the season to an end.
“Offensively, we started slow, similar to what we’ve done all season,” South Cobb coach Terry Jones said. “Once we got going offensively and defensively, we started picking it up.”
Trailing 21-7 at the half, South Cobb (1-9, 1-7 Region 6AAAAAA) started hitting its stride in the third quarter when it scored two unanswered touchdowns to get back within striking range.
But River Ridge (3-6, 2-5) got an insurance touchdown in the fourth. South Cobb answered back to get back within seven, but the clock ran out before the Eagles got the ball back.
Sophomore Terrence Clark scored two rushing touchdowns to keep the Eagles in the game. South Cobb also scored on an interception return for a touchdown by De’Aryn Hanby.
Heading into the offseason, South Cobb returns nine on offense and four on defense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.