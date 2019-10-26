COLUMBUS -- Two teams hit the field Saturday afternoon for the Class AAAAAA state championship game, but the sides will have to wait a few days until a winner is decided.
Pope and Lee County played one full inning before heavy rain moved into the area, drenching the fields and halting all of the remaining games for the day.
After the first wave of rain passed, coaches decided to make an attempt at remaining in Columbus and waiting for the fields to dry, but once a second wave of rain came in, there was no chance for resuming play.
Per the Georgia High School Association, the title game will resume from where it left off, beginning 4:30 p.m. Monday at Pope. The Lady Greyhounds gained the home-field advantage by their undefeated stature in the bracket.
“I’ve never had anything like this happen before, so it's sort of uncharted territory,” Pope coach Chris Turco said. “It stinks coming down here and trying to give the girls a special experience, and to have it end like this, but the good thing is we get to host it now.”
The game will resume in the top of the second inning with no outs and Pope’s Kate East leading off.
Before the delay, Pope had given itself a lead that will be helpful on its return home Monday. Carolyn Deady hit a three-run home run in the top of the first inning to give the Lady Greyhounds a 3-0 lead.
“I actually think our girls are really excited to play at home,” Turco said. “We've hosted state championships at Pope before, and it’s really special to give the kids in the building a chance to come out and watch the game. We’re in the second inning with a three-run lead so, hopefully, we can rally the troops and get some people out there to watch.”

