Game: Walton (3-3, 1-0) at North Cobb (5-1, 1-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Walton 28, North Cobb 14 (Nov. 10, 2017)
All-time series: Walton leads 11-8
Prediction: North Cobb 24, Walton 20
With only five region games to determine the fate of one’s season, both Walton and North Cobb know they have to make the best of each opportunity.
Both teams meet Friday at Emory Sewell Stadium with the winner taking a big step toward earning a home playoff game from Region 3AAAAAAA.
North Cobb has won five of its first six games to start the season before opening region play last week with a 33-14 over Harrison.
Walton ended a three-game losing streak after it struggled to close games. The Raiders arguably played their best game of the season in its 24-15 win over Hillgrove.
“Obviously every game in the region is huge,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “You only have five opportunities to set the stage in the playoffs. Walton’s a tough football team. They beat Hillgrove, who was on fire. It ought to be a great matchup.”
With Malachi Singleton unavailable to play last week, Queen said, Trevor Lovett took over at quarterback against Harrison and flourished with 263 passing yards with two touchdown tosses. He also rushed for 94 yards and two scores.
Queen said the starting quarterback against Walton will be a game-time decision.
While North Cobb is still deciding on a starting quarterback for tonight, Walton has great confidence in its own starting quarterback in Zak Rozsman.
Rozsman threw for 211 yards and a touchdown against Hillgrove and rushed for an extra 34 yards and two touchdowns. Receiver McKnight had eight catches for 134 yards and a touchdown.
It will be up to Walton to carry its momentum into tonight’s game.
“We just need to go 1-0 this week,” Walton coach Daniel Brunner said. What we did last Friday was fine and great, but now it doesn’t matter. We want to go out there and continue to get better.
“(North Cobb) has great players all over the field. What they have done is pretty impressive. They’ve done everything to prove that they are one of the best teams in Georgia.”
