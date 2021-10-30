MARIETTA — Walton took it up a notch after a slow start with a big second half to pull away and defeat Harrison 41-10 in a Region 3AAAAAAA game on Friday at Raider Valley.
Leading only 14-10 in the first half, the Raiders proceeded to outscore the Hoyas 27-0 in the last two quarters of the game to secure the win.
“Offensively, we just had way too many penalties,” Walton coach Daniel Brunner said. “We made way too many mistakes. At this point of the season, we can’t just keep doing that. I had a guy slip that turned into an interception. But at the end of the day, in the second half, they played hard. It’s a good Harrison team and I was proud of the way our guys finished. The defense played outstanding. That’s two weeks in a row that they’ve been able to keep scores to a minimum and that was absolutely huge for us. I’m proud of our boys. They played a great game (Friday).”
With its win and Marietta’s 35-9 loss to North Cobb, Walton (6-2, 3-1) now has sole possession of second place in Region 3AAAAAAA as it finishes its regular season at home against the Blue Devils next Friday in battle for the No. 2 seed from the region in the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Meanwhile, Harrison (3-6, 1-3) saw its state playoff prospects slip a little bit as it now falls into a three-way tie for fourth place with Hillgrove and North Paulding.
The Hoyas need a win over Hillgrove in the season finale next Friday to secure the fourth and final postseason spot from the region.
After holding Harrison to a three-and-out and forcing it to punt on the first offensive series of the second half, Walton needed eight plays to score as Sutton Smith ran one yard for the touchdown to increase the Raiders lead to 21-10 with 8:04 remaining in the third quarter.
Another Harrison three-and-out led to another Walton touchdown as Austin Williams scored on a 6-yard run with 5:10 left in the third quarter to make it 27-10.
The Walton defense forced the Hoyas to punt again on the next offensive series and the Raiders took advantage of that opportunity as well as they scored on a 37-yard touchdown pass from Zak Rozsman to Nate Lyons to extend the lead to 34-10 with 10:11 remaining in the game.
Harrison was forced to give the ball up on downs on the next series after falling short on fourth-down-and-three and Walton took over on its own 46-yard line with 8:15 left in the game.
The Raiders needed 13 plays to get into the end zone as Bobby Johnson scored on a 1-yard run 25 seconds left for the final margin of victory.
Harrison got on the scoreboard first as Jake Walling threw an 83-yard touchdown pass to Brady Kluse with 6:58 remaining in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead that it held at the end of the period.
After Smith’s 28-yard touchdown run with 10:03 left in the first half tied the game at 7-all, A.J. Daniels kicked a 35-yard field goal with 5:54 to go to put the Hoyas back ahead 10-7.
However, Rozsman’s 30-yard scoring strike to Mustafa Hefner at the 4:52 mark of the second quarter gave Walton a 14-10 lead and the Raiders would stay ahead the rest of the way.
