Game: Walton (2-2) at Roswell (3-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Roswell 14, Walton 7, OT
All-time series: Tied at 16-all
Prediction: Roswell 20, Walton 17
A bye week was what Walton needed.
The Raiders are coming off back-to-back heartbreaking losses after having a late lead in both games.
Therefore the extra week was used for the Raiders to get healthier, but it was a chance for the Raiders to reflect on the previous two games and become closer as a team.
After opening the season with wins over Kell and Pope, Walton had an 11-point lead against Brookwood and a 14-point advantage against West Forsyth before allowing both to slip away. Now, the Raiders will head to Roswell for their final non-region game of the season.
“It was good for us,” Walton coach Daniel Brunner said when asked about the bye week. “ We got our legs back under us and we’re healthier. We did some good stuff as a team and had a lot of team-building activities. It was what the doctor ordered.”
Now, the Raiders are hungry to take the field against the Hornets with hopes of finishing the drill. Both Walton and Roswell have beaten each other 16 times each in the 32 times the teams have met with Roswell winning the last two meetings by close margins.
In order for Walton to be successful, it has to sustain a lead.
Walton’s latest setback was falling 24-21 to West Forsyth after holding a two-touchdown lead. Three second half interceptions by Walton resulted in 17 points by the Wolverines that turn the tide.
“We got to finish, that’s the bottom line,” Brunner said. We were up 11 to Brookwood, couldn’t finish. We were up 14 on West Forsyth, couldn’t finish. We have to all do our job Friday night.”
One silver lining for the Raiders is having quarterback Zak Rozsman at full strength.
The 6-foot-2 junior, who has received offers from Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt, did not play against West Forsyth after getting shaken up late in the game against Brookwood.
