Game: Walton (4-2, 1-1) at North Paulding (4-3, 1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Walton 21, North Paulding 14
All-time series: Walton leads 1-0
Prediction: Walton 35, North Paulding 10
Walton will try to bounce back from its loss to North Cobb last week as it goes on the road to take on North Paulding in a Region 3AAAAAAA game.
The Raiders fell victim to an explosive North Cobb offense that scored 29 points in the second quarter – 23 of them in the last 2:22 of the first half, though they came back with a couple of touchdowns in the third quarter to close the gap.
“We battled to the end,” Walton coach Daniel Brunner said. “We were tied 14-14 with 2 ½ minutes left in the (first) half and I thought we had a really solid game plan and we didn’t execute it at the end of the first half and it kind of snowballed on us. I will say this – our boys showed absolute resiliency, because they came out in the second half, battled back and got it within eight and we couldn’t do enough at the end to get ourselves all the way back in it. But we battled back to get it in a one-possession game. I’m proud of their resiliency, their toughness and their grit, because we could have played better during spurts of that game, and it kept us in it and gave us a chance in the fourth quarter.”
As a result, Walton is now tied with North Paulding, Marietta and Harrison for second place in 3AAAAAAA at 1-1.
After playing the Wolfpack, the Raiders will have games at home against Harrison on Oct. 29 and Marietta on Nov. 5 to finish their regular season schedule.
Running back Sutton Smith rushed for three touchdowns, while quarterback Zak Rozsman had a touchdown pass to lead the Raider effort against North Cobb.
Now, Walton will face a team that is coming off a 45-28 loss to Harrison last week after beating Marietta 45-42 the week before.
“I think they are a very solid team,” Brunner said. “They’re coached very well, they play really good defense. I think up front defensively is probably their strength. They’ve got a really good defensive front. Their offense is dynamic and they’re able to score with anybody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.