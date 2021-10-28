Game: Harrison (3-5, 1-2) at Walton (5-2, 2-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Walton 28, Harrison 14
All-time series: Walton leads 4-2
Prediction: Walton 35, Harrison 21
State playoff seedings will be at stake as Walton hosts Harrison in a crucial Region 3AAAAAAA game at Raider Valley.
For Walton, a win would help keep it in the running for a No. 2 seed and home field advantage for at least the first round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs. The Raiders are tied for second with Marietta, which they will host in the season finale next week.
“This is what you play for,” Walton coach Daniel Brunner said. “You play for playoff implications, you play for the playoffs, you play to make runs this deep in the year. We’re excited. We’re trying to get better day by day, week by week. I feel good about where we progressed last week (in a 45-28 win over North Paulding) and we have to take another step forward this week against a very good Harrison team that challenges you in certain respects differently than we’ve seen all year long with the way they run their offense — a lot of Wing-T-type stuff. So we have a good challenge ahead of us.”
Meanwhile, Harrison looks to keep its postseason hopes alive with a win. The Hoyas are tied for fourth with North Paulding with only a game at Hillgrove next week remaining on its schedule.
“We’re at a place — everyone in the region is at a place — where you have an idea based on what you’ve seen out of teams as of where things will shake out based on, ‘Hey, this team beat that team,’ and so forth and so on.” Harrison coach Josh Cassidy said. “But the games still have to be played. You think about, every Saturday, Sunday and Friday, upsets happen — most recently, Illinois beating Penn State, ranked No. 8 in the nation. So, everybody has an idea of how things may shake out, but you still have to play the games.”
The Hoyas will certainly have their work cut out for them as they face a potent Walton offense that accumulated 570 total yards in the Raiders’ 45-28 victory over North Paulding last Friday.
The quarterback duo of Zak Rozsman, who has thrown for 802 yards and eight touchdowns, and Jeremy Hecklinski (636 yds., 6 TD), who combined for 379 yards passing against North Paulding, are one of the top concerns for the Harrison defense, along with running back Sutton Smith, who has 483 yards and nine touchdowns.
Likewise, Walton will try to find a way to contain Harrison quarterback Jake Walling, who has led the way on offense for the Hoyas this season, throwing for 1,508 yards and 12 touchdowns.
