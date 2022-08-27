CUMMING -- Coming off a big 21-7 win over Archer in last week's Corky Kell Classic, the players and staff at West Forsyth had to be feeling pretty good heading into Week 2.
The Wolverines welcomed Marietta, which was defeated by Grayson in one of Saturday's Classic games, so both teams had interesting motivations coming in.
The Blue Devils used an 82-yard kickoff return and a huge fumble recovery on a fourth-quarter kickoff to score two quick fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull out a 24-17 come-from-behind road victory.
"Every play matters," West Forsyth coach Dave Svehla said. "We turned the ball over twice, and they got 10 points off of that, and we gave up a kickoff return for a touchdown. That's 17 of their 24 points, but that's our fault. We've got to be better in those areas."
It looked early in the second half that the Wolverines were going to be able to ride the stout offensive line play and tremendous running of senior Peyton Streko, who had 153 yards and two touchdowns, to grind down the opposition. But what was a defensive struggle through the opening quarter and just a 10-7 Blue Devils advantage at the half, got more interesting in the second 24 minutes.
After Marietta went three-and-out to open the third quarter, West Forsyth went down the field riding the back of Streko as he toted it seven times on the drive, and put them in position for a 20-yard Niko Nunez field goal to tie it at 10 apiece with just under 5 minutes to go in the third.
The West defense then got Marietta off the field again, and with future Air Force cadet Streko tallying 56 yards on a drive that leaked into the fourth quarter, he capped it with his second touchdown run of the game from 18 yards out, this one a run that saw him get the last 13 yards bouncing off Marietta defenders on his way in to make it 17-10.
The Blue Devils responded, taking the ball 77 yards in 10 plays with Russell Bey (23 rushing yards on the drive) scoring from three yards out. Marietta was aided on the when quarterback Chase McCravy (9 for 17, 86 yards) connected with Bobby Butler on third-and-18 from their 26 for 19 yards and first down to keep things humming.
Tied at 17-17, West Forsyth fumbled the ensuing kickoff with Anthony Kruah of Marietta pouncing on it at the 10-yard line. Bey took it in on the next play for his second touchdown run of the game and suddenly The Blue Devils led 24-17 with 8:13 left in the final quarter.
West Forsyth got the ball back one last time with 4:56 left, but a 10-play drive into Marietta territory was sidetracked by a sack from Javien West. The Blue Devils followed with another sack on fourth-and-16 by Demarion West to finish the game.
"Marietta's a good football team, they were going to win some of the things that happened tonight," Svehla said, referring to those few momentum-changing plays that went against West. "Unfortunately, the losses we had on particular plays were plays that turned the game."
